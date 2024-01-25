How far will Jim Harbaugh take the Chargers?

Jim Harbaugh has not gotten into the big boys table with Jack Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh after winning the national title with Michigan. Now, it looks like a new challenge awaits him in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers are finally going to take a swing at him and see how deep the Justin Herbert and Joshua Palmer-led squad goes in the playoffs.

Fans were ecstatic after Jim Harbaugh got hired by the Chargers. It even prompted excited reactions like, BOOOM!!! FINALLY!!! Jim Harbaugh is officially the Chargers Head Coach,” and “Wow! We got Jim Harbaugh! Sweet!”

Harbaugh will now join Andy Reid, Antonio Pierce, and Sean Payton in a star-studded AFC West battle. It will take some time before they get up in this blood bath of a division. However, the talent of young guys like Justin Herbert and Joshua Palmer along with Harbaugh's winning schemes will definitely make the Chargers better. They ended the season with only five wins while enduring 12 losses.

Even Matt Wadleigh of ClutchPoints rejoiced because of the hire, “This really happened. Well done by the Chargers.”

Jim Harbaugh's path to the Chargers

It was not easy getting back into the league. There were a lot of downs which were balanced out with massive highs for Harbaugh. He was suspended at the start of the college football season. Then, the sign-stealing scandal hit the Michigan football program. This would have JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum playing without their head coach for a few weeks as well. All of this drama did not distract Harbaugh at all.

The College Football Playoff rolled around. The now Chargers coach had the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong. He more than delivered in the Rose Bowl. His Wolverines eliminated the Alabama Crimson Tide in an overtime thriller. Harbaugh also became the last coach to ever defeat Nick Saban. Finally, they would pummel Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. in the national championship.

It has been a long time coming for Coach Harbaugh. This is why statements like, “I must be dreaming. Jim Harbaugh is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Prayers have been answered,” are more than deserved.

Who has it better than the Chargers? Hopefully, nobody.