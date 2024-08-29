Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers need a bit of insurance in the coming season. A key part of their success will be how they are able to manage Justin Herbert's health. This should also happen while not compromising any wins. So, the front office rightfully made a big move to give their squad some depth by orchestrating a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. It all involves Taylor Heinicke.

The Chargers have traded for Taylor Heinicke, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. He is set to either be the backup behind Justin Herbert or just a nice guiding presence for Jim Harbaugh's quarterback room. Nonetheless, the most important things that the squad has gotten from the Falcons are the veteran acumen and guiding figure for Easton Stick.

Prior to this trade with the Falcons, the Chargers only had Stick and Herbert as their quarterbacks. This is a very smart move given that the NFL season can be quite taxing for quarterbacks. If the signal-callers are not battling injuries, fatigue will surely creep up on them. So, a third-string quarterback in the form of Heincike could only ever boost their ability to keep Herbert from further injuries.

Taylor Heinicke's path to being part of the Chargers

Harbaugh and the front office did not just land some random signal-caller to fulfill their depth needs. Heinicke has been a trusted starter at multiple points in his career. Just recently, the Falcons and Washington Commanders have entrusted him as their main quarterback. In the past 14 games throughout the last two seasons, he was given the starting role 13 times.

His production is also not that bad. He has been improving since his days with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. During the 2023 season, he darted 54.4% of his 136 passing attempts in five games for 890 passing yards. This got the Falcons five touchdowns too.

A big concern for Heinicke during his time with the Falcons and Commanders was his inability to evade linebackers who were itching to take him down. In the past three seasons alone, he got sacked 65 times which is a worrying statistic. If fortune does favor him and the Chargers, he will get those numbers down with the help of the offensive line.