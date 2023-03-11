The Los Angeles Chargers saved some more cap space on Saturday, reworking the deals of both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to create $25.99 million in space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The team needed to free up over $20 million in salary cap space, and have already restructured the deals of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

These moves freed up an additional $14.3 million in space, putting Los Angeles closer to cap compliancy. Before these decisions, the Chargers were $6.9 million over the 2023 salary cap, according to Over The Cap.

“The team is going to need to get under the salary-cap figure by next Wednesday and will eventually have to free up more money to pay its draft class and to potentially re-sign any free agents,” wrote Jason Reed of Bolt Beat on Thursday. “Thus, it is a guarantee that more moves are on the horizon for the Chargers.”

The first of those moves came with outside linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Bosa has played seven seasons with the Chargers, the first in San Diego and the last six in Los Angeles. The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and former third overall pick, Bosa has been cited among the best pass rushers in the game.

There was speculation that Mack could be traded this offseason, but his contract restructuring likely ends that. The 32-year-old spent four seasons in Oakland with the then Raiders and four with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Chargers in 2022.

He signed a six-year, $141 million extension with the Bears in 2018, becoming the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time.

Both players are key pieces of the Los Angeles Chargers defense and are still playing at an elite level on the defensive side of the ball. The team will be relying on both as they aspire to go further in the postseason in 2023.