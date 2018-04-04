The Los Angeles Chargers are drafting way down in No. 17, which puts them well out of range for the much sought-after quarterback prospects in the class. However, that hasn’t stopped them from setting up meetings to get a closer look at those top QBs.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are set to host UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold on visits. Since both played their college ball in Los Angeles, they are deemed local visits and don’t count on the 30-visit limit teams have on draft prospects.

Rapoport also reported that the Chargers have already met or worked out with two of the other top QBs in the class in Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen, as well as Lamar Jackson.

The Chargers need to start thinking about a successor to Philip Rivers, who is now 36 years old. They’ve also done their due diligence with top quarterback prospects in previous years, but they obviously haven’t pulled a trigger on a move to land one of those QBs.

And unless they’re willing to trade up to the top five in the draft, they don’t stand much of a shot to land those top QBs this year. Jackson may realistically still be there in the middle of the first round, although his draft stock reportedly keeps climbing as the process goes on.

But if one of those QBs sufficiently impresses the Chargers, then perhaps there could be a chance that they finally make a shock move to get their quarterback of the future.