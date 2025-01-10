The Los Angeles Chargers brought in head coach Jim Harbaugh to effectively change the franchise's culture. On Saturday, fans will see how far they have truly come. With the devastating wildfires weighing heavy on LA's mind, the team will try to overcome the Houston Texans in Saturday's NFL playoffs encounter. Management is making a slew of injury-related roster moves in anticipation of Wild Card Weekend.

“The Chargers activated CB Eli Apple and WR Simi Fehoko from {injured reserve},” ESPN's Kris Rhim reported on Friday. “Also placed CB Ja’Sir Taylor on IR , elevated S Eddie Jackson and RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. No Ezekiel Elliott for tomorrow.”

Additionally, wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who was questionable with a thigh injury and illness, will be in action inside NRG Stadium, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. There is still one major piece of information lacking in this mixed bag of injury updates– the status of running back J.K. Dobbins.

J.K. Dobbins is a potential X-factor for Chargers



Although free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott is not getting elevated from the practice squad, Patterson's promotion to the active roster does raise some eyebrows. Dobbins is questionable for the postseason game with a knee injury. Gus Edwards will work as the starting RB if necessary, but the former All-American could be the key to a successful offensive game plan.

Dobbins amassed 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games for the Chargers this season. He nursed injuries, as is unfortunately often the case for the 2020 second-round draft pick, but undeniably reintroduced himself to the NFL-watching world. Harbaugh typically aims to dictate the pace of play through the ground game, and Dobbins is an essential component of that strategy.

Los Angeles enters its AFC Wild Card battle versus Houston as the favorite, but complacency is not an option. The Chargers have worked hard to take definite strides this season, and now comes the chance to prove that they are immune to the big-game curse that has plagued so many other iterations of this franchise.

Victory might not be easy to attain, especially given all the roster shuffling, but one cannot underestimate the toughness of a Harbaugh-coached squad. Fans will process the latest rush of injury news and wait for a final announcement on J.K. Dobbins. The Chargers and Texans kick off the playoffs on Saturday, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.