By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

As the NFL season reaches the home stretch, the Los Angeles Chargers got some excellent news as wide receiver Mike Williams was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Williams has been battling an ankle injury, and he last played in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught 1 pass for 15 yards before coming out of that game. He had originally injured that ankle in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he re-aggravated that injury in the 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

The Chargers (6-6) are hoping that Williams can stay on the field in this week’s game against the high-powered Miami Dolphins. The Chargers are in a battle to make the AFC playoffs, and they have a favorable schedule with games against the Titans, Colts, Rams and Broncos in addition to the the upcoming meeting with Miami.

Williams is a powerful receiver who is capable of using his size and strength at 6-4 and 218 pounds to take the ball away from smaller defensive backs. Williams is also an excellent route runner with the skills and quickness to get open and make key yards after making the catch.

The receiver has caught 38 passes for 510 yards and 3 TDs in 8 games this season. Williams was at his best in 2021 when he caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also caught 10 touchdowns in the 2018 season, and he averaged a career-best 20.4 yards per catch in 2019.

The return of Mike Williams will serve as a boost for quarterback Justin Herbert, who has completed 340 of 510 passes for 3,339 yards with a 20-7 TD-interception ratio this season.