As Justin Herbert is still recovering from his injury, things must be looking up for the quarterback after the latest transaction news. The Los Angeles Chargers are cutting down their quarterback room, waiving Max Duggan, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

“With Justin Herbert (foot) still rehabbing, the #Chargers now have two healthy QBs on the roster: Easton Stick and Luis Perez. Duggan, the former Heisman finalist at TCU, will go on waivers,” Pelissero tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chargers selected Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and some were confused with the pick at the time. Duggan was placed on the practice squad in his rookie season, and this year he had a chance to grab the backup quarterback spot behind Herbert with a new coaching staff coming in.

Unfortunately, Duggan wasn't able to break through and was released. In the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Duggan was 4-of-7 and threw for 41 yards, but did not play in the second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Eason Stick and Luis Perez will now be competing for the backup spot as Herbert returns from injury.

Justin Herbert is close to returning for the Chargers

Justin Herbert was recently seen without his walking boot, which is a sign that the Chargers quarterback could possibly be back sooner than later. He suffered a plantar fascia injury to his foot on Aug. 1 and had been in a walking boot for about two weeks. The injury timetable for that type of injury is up in the air, and it can also be reaggravated.

Despite getting out of the boot, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated that Herbert wouldn't play in their preseason game against the Rams.

Eason Stick is currently the favorite to backup Herbert, and possibly start if the quarterback is not healthy by Week 1. In the preseason opener Stick was 5-of-13 with one interception, and against the Rams he threw for 85 yards and one interception. His play hasn't been promising so far, but he may be the best option they have right now.

The hope is that Herbert is back, as he gives the Chargers the best chance to win. The Chargers also know how much Herbert means to their team, after giving him a five-year, $262 million contract extension in July. Last season, Herbert finished with 3,134 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Herbert will have some new faces on offense to throw the ball to this season after running back Austin Ekeler went to the Washington Commanders and Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears.