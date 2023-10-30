The Los Angeles Chargers cruised to a 30-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. It was never a close game as the Chargers had a 14-point lead after the first quarter and went into the half up 24-7.

After a pair of losses against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers got back on the right foot despite plenty of questions regarding Chargers head coach Brandon Staley over the course of the season. But, for now, that can be out to bed after a solid all-around showing by the entire team in all three phases. As such, the Chargers social media team, who has been known for some terrific work, trolled the Bears in epic fashion after the game.

The Chargers offense clicked as Justin Herbert threw for 298 yards with three scores and no interceptions despite still dealing with that finger injury. Austin Ekeler led the team with seven catches for 94 yards and a score, and Keenan Allen had eight catches for 69 yards. Rookie Quentin Jonhston finally got more involved, snagging five passes for 50 yards.

The Chargers' defense bounced back in a big way, forcing two turnovers as both Derwin James and Ja'Sir Taylor had interceptions in the game, and Cameron Dicker knocked down all six kicks on the night, including a 53-yard field goal.

But, as the post shows, the Bears didn't do much at all. Tyson Bagent threw for 232 yards with a pair of interceptions, and the running game combined for just 73 yards. The final touchdown came with less than three minutes left as Bagent ran in for the score, but there wasn't much to be excited about for the Bears.

The Bears face the New Orleans Saints next week as they await the update on Justin Fields, and the Chargers will look to keep their momentum going against the New York Jets.