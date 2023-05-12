Although offseason workouts are already underway, the release of the 2023 NFL schedule is a tangible indicator to teams that the new season will commence before they know it. That means trash-talking will start to come back into play, too. Though, that might be an understatement as far as the Los Angeles Chargers are concerned.

Like last year, the Bolts unveiled their new slate of games in anime form. When announcing their November home matchup versus the Detroit Lions, they really made it hurt. An anime lion was displayed alongside a gambling PSA, referencing the scandal that rocked the franchise in April, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

The Chargers Twitter account has relished trolling their opponents in the past, but this reaches new levels of savagery. Four members of the Lions, most notably wide receiver Jameson Williams, were punished for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling (the players allegedly did not bet on football but gambled in the team’s facility). Williams is suspended for six games but should suit up for the Week 9 showdown in SoFi Stadium. And now he, Detroit and football fans will have the date circled on their NFL schedule.

It is always risky to give players extra incentive to have a big game. The brazenness is especially stunning given that LA’s last football game was a comedy of errors that resulted in a postseason collapse for the ages against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, when considering that the Chargers have been a punchline for many fan bases because of their perennial snake-bitten ways, it is understandable that they would want to join in on the fun at someone else’s expense.

For the Lions, the mockery could be spun into a positive. They will be hearing it throughout the year whenever they enter hostile territory, so they might as well be prepared.

An already intriguing game between two teams intent on taking the next step up their receptive conference hierarchies just became a bitter battle.