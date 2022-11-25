Published November 25, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers were unable to secure a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, as they wound up on the losing end by a final score of 30-27 on a late touchdown from tight end Travis Kelce. Currently sitting with a record of 5-5 in second place in the AFC West division, the Chargers anxiously await Sunday’s Week 12 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals as their playoff hopes hang in the balance. One player the Chargers who would undoubtedly help their cause is wide receiver Mike Williams, who left Sunday’s contest with a reaggravation of his high ankle sprain. Unfortunately, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Williams has been ruled out for Week 12.

An absence from Williams is a massive blow to quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ receiving corps. Williams only managed to record one reception for 15 yards against the Chiefs before leaving the contest. However, according to Pro Football Reference, when healthy in 2022, Williams performed well, tallying 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. The former first-round draft pick inked a three-year, $60 million deal with the Chargers in the offseason, hoping to continue bringing a physical presence to the offense with his 6-foot-4 frame and tremendous ability to fight for the ball in heavy traffic.

Will Herbert and the Chargers’ offense overcome not having Mike Williams in tow for Week 12’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals? All eyes will be on head coach Brandon Staley and company as they game plan without their big X receiver in the lineup.