Like all other NFL teams, the Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Chargers have a talented group of players, there are a few who may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Chargers' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

The Chargers' top priority for training camp is to address their run defense, which was one of the worst in the league last season. The Chargers run defense was one of the worst in the league last season. They even finished 27th in rushing yards allowed per game and last in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Now, the Chargers have made significant changes to their defense during the offseason. These included onboarding three new starters, featuring All-Pro edge defender Khalil Mack, interior defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Austin Johnson. These guys should bolster the run defense with notable improvements.

To improve before training camp, the Chargers could work on their conditioning, study film, and build chemistry with their teammates. Joseph-Day believes that increased familiarity will lead to increased performance, and the team is thinking more about a reboot. However, the Chargers' defense still has two significant health issues that will be monitored closely during training camp, as JJ Jackson and Johnson are both coming back from key injuries.

They do have a pretty intriguing roster with several areas of focus. For sure, the Chargers will hope to contend for a playoff spot in 2023. That said, now let's look at the possible cut candidates on the Chargers' roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler restructured his contract to stay with the team. However, the contract is easy for the team to get out of if Ekeler becomes a problem. The Chargers added $1.75 million in incentives to Ekeler's contract for the upcoming season to avoid a holdout. He is a valuable offensive weapon for the Chargers, having scored an NFL-high 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons. However, Ekeler's contract is not safe, and he can be cut for close to nothing. The Chargers will monitor Ekeler's behavior during the preseason to determine if he will stay with the team. If Ekeler is a good soldier, he will play out the season, and then he will find a new team next year. He is the Chargers' best running back on paper, and the team would be foolish to let him go. However, the Chargers also know he can be a wild card in the worst way possible.

2. Jalen Guyton

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton faces tough competition for a spot on the roster due to the depth of talent at the position. With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston, and Josh Palmer ahead of him, Guyton is currently the fifth or even sixth receiver on the roster. Additionally, the Chargers may consider other alternatives like Derius Davis, Darrius Shepherd, Keelan Doss, or John Hightower. They may even offer more value on special teams. Guyton's injury troubles last year and the numbers game in the wide receiver room make him a potential cut even before training camp.

3. Kenneth Murray Jr

The Chargers did not pick up Kenneth Murray's fifth-year option. However, they may still want him to play out this year and sign him at a lower option for next year. That said, players who don't get their option picked up often have another team see their talent and original draft grade and are willing to pay more than the familiar team wants. Murray's fate depends on the development of third-round pick Daiyan Henley. The latter could be his eventual replacement. If Henley has a phenomenal camp and preseason, the Chargers may decide to cut Murray.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to improve upon their 2022 campaign. Take note that it saw them finish with a 10-7 record and a Wild Card round playoff loss. The team has also made some changes during the 2023 off-season. These include hiring Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator. The Chargers will also need to address their run defense. Again, this was one of the worst in the league last season. Despite these challenges, the Chargers have a lot of talent on their roster. They have the talent to make a deep run into the playoffs. The Chargers' 2023 schedule has been released, and while it's still early, some analysts predict that the team will have a successful season. Ultimately, the success of the Chargers' 2023 campaign will depend on how well they can execute on both sides of the ball and stay healthy throughout the season.