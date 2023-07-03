After five years with the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore decided to leave the franchise for the Los Angeles Chargers. But while Moore may no longer be working with Dak Prescott, Dallas' former OC has plenty of admiration for the Cowboys quarterback.

Beginning as the team's quarterback coach and then working his way up to offensive coordinator, Moore spent plenty of time building and bonding with Prescott. Getting to watch him up close, Moore had nothing but compliments for his former quarterback, via Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

“The best person, I think the best leader I've been around easily. Player or coach or anything,” Moore said. “His ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare, and I've never seen it in any other way. He has a phenomenal way of dealing with more than your everyday NFL starting quarterback. That's certainly a guy you forever root for.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Outside of his rookie season, Prescott saw plenty of success with Moore as his OC. In 2019, Moore's first year as OC, Prescott set a new career-high for passing yards with 4,902. Two years later, he set a new personal touchdown pass record with 37. Overall, Dallas had one of the better offenses in the league with Moore and Prescott.

However, with the Cowboys hitting a playoff wall, Dallas decided to make some changes. The Moore-Prescott duo was split up as the Cowboys look to go in a different direction offensively.

Still, Kellen Moore appreciates his time working with Dak Prescott. While they may no longer be on the same team, Moore is rooting for Prescott to continue his impressive play. As long as the Cowboys aren't playing the Chargers.