The Los Angeles Chargers had a heartbreaking end to their 2022-23 season. Los Angeles made it to the postseason and led the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-0 in the Wild Card Round. Jacksonville then rallied back to defeat the Chargers.

This playoff loss stung for players, coaches, and the fanbase as a whole. The AFC has many talented teams that the Chargers will have to compete with for years to come. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Jaguars are here to stay, and there are other teams on the rise.

Due to the immense talent in the AFC, every offseason is crucial to get better than other contenders. This offseason, Los Angeles’ biggest addition is linebacker Eric Kendricks. Kendricks should be a solid linebacker for their defense. The Chargers hope that the former All-Pro will give them more consistent play in the middle. They have a strong secondary but have lacked run stoppers on the defensive line and at linebacker.

Los Angeles also hired a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, who was a good offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2019-2023. Moore should help the offense be more consistent with the talented quarterback Justin Herbert.

A big question that remains for the Chargers right now is Austin Ekeler. Ekeler has been an elite running back for Los Angeles but could be on the move. After failing to reach a new contract, Ekeler requested to speak with teams regarding a potential trade. It’s unknown if Ekeler will be moved, as he a vital piece of their offense. Head coach Brandon Staley wants Ekeler to remain a Charger, but it’s yet to be seen if he will suit up for them this season.

The Chargers have a lot going on this offseason. With that said, here is the biggest need the Chargers need to address after the first week of NFL free agency.

Chargers: Biggest roster need after first week of NFL free agency

Offensive Tackle

While there are more needs for Los Angeles on the defensive end, they need to protect their franchise quarterback. Finding a right tackle that can play at a high level could give Herbert more time in the pocket to deliver passes downfield.

There isn’t a huge market of right tackles available after the first week of free agency. Los Angeles may need to fill this void in the draft. Improving the offensive line is always a good thing and could help the Chargers take a jump.

Herbert is coming off the worst season of his career. While it was still a productive season, as he threw for 4,739 yards along with 25 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Part of the reason for Herbert’s down season was injuries to offensive players around him. Star left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Week 3 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Herbert’s top weapons, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, also missed time, which made life difficult for Herbert.

Los Angeles has a lot more to do this offseason as they try to improve their roster. They can go out and sign more players in free agency, but the talent level gets less and less as it goes on. The draft will be crucial for the Chargers to address their positions of need. Resolving the Ekeler situation is also a key storyline to follow as the offseason progresses.