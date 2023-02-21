The Los Angeles Chargers were on the receiving end of a debilitating 2022-23 Wild Card Round defeat at the hands of the overachieving Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers’ season was over after that monumental collapse. Despite the fact that the start of free agency is still a few weeks away, it is likely that general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley have already begun compiling a list of potential targets. Simply told, still needs more depth and support on both sides of the ball. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Chargers must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

The Chargers are facing a crucial offseason that will shape their future as a franchise. This follows a season that saw them take a step forward but ultimately end in a devastating loss to the Jaguars after blowing a 27-0 lead. The stakes are high for coach Staley and GM Telesco, as their jobs may be on the line in 2023.

This offseason is even more critical given that the team has fewer resources than in previous years and is currently $19.9 million over the salary cap for the 2023 season. The Chargers will need to not only focus on building their roster but also on getting under the salary cap in order to remain competitive.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Chargers must sign in the offseason.

5. RB Jamaal Williams

In their playoff defeat to the Jaguars, the Chargers probably wouldn’t have lost a 27-0 lead if they could run the ball reliably. Austin Ekeler is a superb outside runner and pass-catcher, but they need someone who excels in the tackle box. The Chargers offense needs a player with the ability to adjust the tempo. This is where Detroit’s Jamaal Williams can help. Remember that he eclipsed the 1,000 yards rushing mark for the first time in his career in 2022. He also broke Lions/Barry Sanders’ record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

4. EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

The Chargers are in need of a competent No. 3 edge rusher to provide depth behind the top duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Although they are one of the league’s best edge-rushing tandems, Mack is turning 32 and Bosa missed 13 games last year due to injury. Having another capable player will help the team sustain potential injuries and aid its rotation. With free agent Kyle Van Noy and 2021 fourth-round pick Chris Rumph not producing much, the Chargers require more pass-rush production. Enter Okoronkwo, who enjoyed a productive 2022 season with the Texans, including five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. He is also no stranger to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, as they were on the Rams together in 2020.

3. WR Juju Smith-Schuster

The Chargers possess a formidable wide receiver duo in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. That said, injuries and a lack of speed from the rest of the pass-catching group have exposed issues in the position. Although it may not seem pressing, ignoring the receiver position could lead to regret in the future. Allen missed seven games in 2022, recording 40 fewer receptions than the year prior, while Williams hasn’t played a full season since 2018. To address this, the team may consider pursuing former Pro Bowler JuJu Smith-Schuster. At only 26 years old, he had a bounce-back season in 2022 with 78 receptions for the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, signing Smith-Schuster may require a long-term deal.

2. OT Jawaan Taylor

The Chargers face a decision with free agent right tackle Trey Pipkins, who had his best season yet despite a knee issue. Still, he should be a priority to re-sign. However, if Pipkins doesn’t return, the team could opt for a veteran replacement, with Jawaan Taylor a sensible option. Taylor has played over 1,000 snaps in each of the past four seasons and has posted pass-blocking grades of at least 72.0 over the last two seasons. Pairing him with left tackle Rashawn Slater could create strong bookends for quarterback Justin Herbert in terms of pass protection.

1. LB Anthony Barr

If Kyle Van Noy departs as a free agent, the Los Angeles Chargers could consider bringing in linebacker Anthony Barr to provide much-needed experience. As a reliable weak-side linebacker, Barr would contribute to the team’s run defense and coverage. He also adds value as a pass-rush presence. Recall that in the last five weeks of the 2022 regular season and the Wild Card Round, Barr earned a 65.6 overall grade and a 71.9 run defense grade. While the Chargers have invested heavily in their defensive front to address their poor run defense, small additions like Barr could also help their depth even more.