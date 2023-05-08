Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NFL Draft is behind us, and now minicamps are set to get underway as rookies aim to make the roster. The Los Angeles Chargers had a very solid draft from start to finish, and they followed it up with a flurry of undrafted free-agent deals.

The Chargers inked 18 players to undrafted free-agent deals. Here is the list of all 18:

Brian Allen, OLB, Campbell

Tyler Baker-Williams, Safety, NC State

Johari Branch, Center, Maryland

Cam Brown, CB, Ohio State

Terrell Bynum, WR, USC

Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina

Elijah Dotson, RB, Northern Colorado

Nathan East, LB, Samford

Michael Ezeike, TE, UCLA

Andrew Farmer, OLD, Lane College

AJ FInley, Safety, Ole Miss

Tyler Hoosman, RB, North Dakota

Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse

Terrance Lang, DL, Colorado

Nicolas Meslop, OT, Delta State

Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana

AJ Uzodinma, CB, Ball State

Pokey Wilson, WR, Florida State

The Chargers entered the offseason with disappointment after an unforgettable collapse in the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They then hired Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator, and Justin Herbert got more weapons in the draft.

While there aren’t many holes to fill, UDFA always seems to find their way onto a 53-man roster. So, which of the 18 players has the best chance to earn a spot?

TE Michael Ezeike, UCLA

This is a tough choice, but I’ll lean toward tight end Michael Ezeike. For months, the mock drafts and experts had a tight end such as Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid projected to be a Charger. However, the Chargers went another way and surprisingly didn’t even take a tight end at all during the seven-round NFL Draft.

As of now, the Chargers tight end room is a massive question mark. Gerald Everett is back after a solid 2022 season, and Donald Parham, the young, talented tight end, should see some more run if he can stay healthy. Other than that, they have 2021 3rd-round choice Tre’ McKitty and Stone Smartt on the roster.

Everett is far and away the TE1 of this group, and Parham should be the lock to earn the TE2 spot. However, the Chargers need a blocking tight end in the worst way possible. Plus, with the addition of Kellen Moore, it’s obvious he loves to utilize tight ends (just watch the Dallas Cowboys film).

Michael Ezeike is a bit of an unknown for most fans due to a loaded UCLA Bruins team. He played four years at UCLA, catching just 35 passes for 407 yards and seven scores. However, in his final year, he caught 20 balls for 226 yards and three scores.

Ezeike became more well-known thanks t a three-touchdowns game against USC toward the end of the season.

Michael Ezeike now has his THIRD receiving touchdown of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/woMDf0iJdM — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) November 20, 2022

On the other hand, Ezeike is a more than capable blocker, something the Chargers desperately need from the tight end position.

One week after a Zach Charbonnet masterpiece against Stanford, Kaz Allen goes off tonight against ASU. Alright I think his ankle is ok. Heck of a sustained downfield block by Michael Ezeike. Does he get in without the downfield help from DTR? pic.twitter.com/HNv7S4CiK8 — chris osgood (@osgoodck) November 6, 2022

Ezeike won’t catch many passes, but with Everett and Parham there, he doesn’t need to. Moreover, the team has not been too thrilled with McKitty’s development, and there’s a chance that Ezeike earns a spot and gets playing time in blocking formations over McKitty.

Other Possibilities To Make Roster: