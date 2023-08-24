The Los Angeles Chargers will face off with the San Francisco 49ers in the final preseason game. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a Chargers-49ers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Chargers lost 22-17 to the New Orleans Saints in their preseason game last weekend. Notably, it was a game where none of the starters played. Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen all sat out. Instead, Easton Stick played the entire game and completed 21 of 41 passes for 233 yards with two interceptions. However, he also rushed seven times for 67 yards and two touchdowns but also lost a fumble.

The Chargers deployed Isaiah Spiller as the main running back, and he rushed five times for 27 yards. Now, he will get another chance to cement himself as a piece for this offense. Keelan Doss led the receivers with three receptions on five targets for 42 yards.

The 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos 21-20. Brock Purdy played a few series and completed 4 of 5 passes for 65 yards while taking one sack. Meanwhile, Trey Lance completed 12 of 18 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Sam Darnold threw 11 of 14 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception while taking two sacks.

The 49ers deployed three running backs on Saturday. First, Jeremy McNichols rushed six times for 29 yards. Jordan Mason rushed eight times for 24 yards, while Tyrion Davis-Price rushed four times for 22 yards.

Seventh-round draft pick Ronnie Bell caught seven passes on nine targets for 114 yards. Additionally, third-round pick Cameron Latu caught three passes for 46 yards. The starters played a few series, as Deebo Samuel had two catches for 39 yards, while Brandon Aiyuk had one catch for 15 yards.

Here are the Chargers-49ers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Chargers-49ers Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +7.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chargers vs. 49ers

TV: CBS and NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Time: 10:01 PM ET/7:01 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers will likely rest their starters again. Ultimately, it means we will see the backups compete for spots. The Chargers are a team that suffers numerous injuries endlessly. Therefore, it is important for them to evaluate who they have.

Spiller will be in the conversation. Moreover, he could prove valuable to the Chargers if Ekeler goes down during the regular season. But the Chargers don't have another established running back after him. Thus, they need to evaluate all their options.

Quenton Johnson and Derius Davis are going to play out the final preseason game to see where they stand. Currently, Johnson will likely fill in as the third receiver while Davis acts as a return specialist. This game will be the final opportunity to truly cement themselves in the team's plans.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they can hold onto the football. Then, Spiller must keep the chains moving.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers likely will rest all their starters. Thus, expect to see the backups duke it out for the final spots on the roster. Everyone in Santa Clara is looking forward to the final battle between Darnold and Lance for the number-two spot for the quarterback spot. Ultimately, they will see who gets the first backup spot behind Purdy.

The 49ers need to see what they have in their backup pass rushers. Unfortunately, the 49ers still have not signed Nick Bosa to a contract extension. The Niners need to see what their options are in case they cannot sign Bosa before the season starts.

Kyle Shanahan also wants to see who makes it out of the kickers. Realistically, the 49ers would like to see rookie Jake Moody rise. The Niners will also see what backup options they have behind Aiyuk and Samuel. Therefore, Anthony Miller and Chris Conley will get their chance to make a mark. The 49ers have announced that they likely will not play Elijah Mitchell at running back, giving him more time to get ready before the regular season starts.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can keep the chains moving. Then, they need consistent performances from their quarterbacks.

Final Chargers-49ers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are going through the motions, and will not play their starters. Thus, expect the Chargers to keep this a close game and make the San Francisco backups earn this win. The Chargers will cover the spread in this showdown.

Final Chargers-49ers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Chargers: +7.5 (-110)