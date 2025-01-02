ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Chargers still have some seeding to worry about when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders in this game. The Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers have identical records at 10-6, but the Steelers own the tiebreaker after beating them earlier this season. Los Angeles will need to win, and Pittsburgh will have to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals for the Chargers to move past them in the standings into fifth. The Bengals still have something to play for, as they could beat the Steelers and get into the playoffs with some help. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Raiders prediction and pick.

Chargers-Raiders Last Game – Matchup History

The Chargers won their first meeting of the season on September 8. It was a straightforward win for the Chargers, who allowed just ten points at home as three-point favorites to win 22-10. Cameron Dicker hit three field goals before JK Dobbins and Ladd McConkey registered touchdowns each in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

The Chargers and Raiders have been in a battle over the past five years, with each team winning five games. Two of the games have gone to overtime, which has resulted in some classics.

The Chargers and Raiders have one of the longest-standing rivalries in NFL history. They have played 130 games, with the Raiders narrowly holding the all-time edge.

Overall Series: Raiders 69-59-2

Here are the Chargers-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Raiders Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Las Vegas Raiders: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 41 (-110)

Under: 41 (-110)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chargers are catching fire at the right time, which shouldn't be surprising given they have Jim Harbaugh at the helm. They had a challenging stretch, losing three of four games against some stiff competition and nearly choking away their playoff positioning. However, they bounced back with two consecutive massive wins over the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. Some teams might throw in the towel for this game and be content to ride into the playoffs with a relatively healthy squad, but we should know by now that Harbaugh will do everything he can to win this game.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The critical thing to note is that the Steelers play on Saturday this week. If the Steelers win, the Chargers will be guaranteed the sixth seed, and they could rest some of their starters. Harbaugh said he wanted to be the fifth seed, if possible. So, it could be wise to wait until the Steelers game goes final to place any bets on this game. If the Steelers win and lock up the fifth seed, the Chargers will be less motivated.

Final Chargers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

There will be no bets going down on this game until we know what happened in the Steelers game. Harbaugh is keeping his roster decisions close to his vest with this game, which means he is also waiting to see the result of the Steelers game. If the Bengals pull off the victory and Sunday's game matters for the Chargers, take Harbaugh to go full-steam ahead to get the victory. If the Steelers win, that opinion will change.

Final Chargers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Chargers -4.5 (-110)