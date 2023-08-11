The battle of Los Angeles will happen early this year as the Rams and Chargers meet once again at SoFi Stadium. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Rams prediction and pick.

The Chargers are one of the teams that hardly ever play the key starters during the preseason. In 2022, the Bolts finished (0-3) in the preseason as a majority of backups played the entire time. Star quarterback Justin Herbert won't see a snap and neither will any of the key factors on offense. However, rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston should debut with his college quarterback, Max Duggan. The Bolts drafted three TCU players in this past draft, also taking fellow receiver Derius Davis in the 4th round.

The Rams are going to be fun to watch this preseason as rookie quarterback and national champion Stetson Bennett should see lots of action in Los Angeles. Bennett is currently listed as the 3rd string QB heading into this game and looks to make the roster as a 4th round pick. With Stafford coming back, along with Cooper Kupp, the Rams hope to get back to the way things were in 2021 when they held the Lombardi Trophy.

Here are the Chargers-Rams Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Chargers-Rams Odds:

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: -3 (-110)

Over: 33.5 (-115)

Under: 33.5 (-105)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Rams

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Easton Stick will start the game for the Bolts. It's going to be interesting to see how they incorporate the offense with Stick at QB as he and Herbert have two different styles. Stick is athletic and can use his legs a little better than Herbert can, but of course, does not have the rocket arm that Herbert contains. Expect Stick to throw short to medium passes with maybe an occasional go-route. Max Duggan will enter the game at some point, maybe at the start of the second half. It should be fun to see Duggan and Bennett go head-to-head in their first live-action since the 2023 National Championship game.

Eric Kendricks joined the Bolts in the offseason and should anchor the inside linebacker core. If Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack can stay healthy, they form a dominant defensive front. A majority of the starting defensive spots are taken, so expect to see a lot of guys playing Saturday night fighting for a backup role. Outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu debuts for the Chargers after being drafted in the second round out of USC. He will remain home and has a chance to be the backup behind either Bosa or Mack.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Matt Stafford won't suit up for the preseason as Sean McVay made that clear a few years back. Brett Rypien should get the start unless Bennett does. Last year with the Denver Broncos, Rypien threw for 483 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions and finished with a QPR of 24.3. Receivers Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson should get a lot of action as well as Lance McCutcheon who played very well in last year's preseason. McCutcheon caught 15 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games last year.

John Johnson III signed with the Rams and reunites with the team after a season in Cleveland. He should find a way back to the starting safety position and you could see him in action this preseason. The secondary lost Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins and the defense does not seem as scary for once, at least in the Aaron Donald era. We will see different names on the defense in 2023 and a lot of positions are wide open. There will be a lot of defensive guys fighting for a starting spot and Saturday night will play a big factor in it.

LA hopes to see rookies Steve Avila and Byron Young in action for the first time. Avila was one of the top guards on the draft board and Young is an outside linebacker with speed who played elite ball for Tennessee.

Final Chargers-Rams Prediction & Pick

I would like to see a moment in the game where Duggan and Bennett are going back and forth putting up points. It's going to be unlikely but if the coaches let it happen, then there could be a lot of points scored on NFL Network Saturday night. I like the Rams to cover this spread as well as the over in points.

Final Chargers-Rams Prediction & Pick: Rams -3 (-110); Over 33.5 (-115)