We've got the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Wild Card Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, with 12 teams set to face off in an effort to win the Super Bowl. Jim Harbaugh's first year with L.A. has been pretty good, and it might look better after a win in Houston. Meanwhile, DeMeco Ryans and the Texans will look to make it to the divisional round for the second year in a row.

L.A. Chargers vs. Houston Texans Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Los Angeles Chargers will defeat the Houston Texans 22-10 and advance to the Divisional Round. Defense was the name of the game, and the Chargers played much better in that regard, limiting C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense to just 10 points.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 0 10 6 6 22 HOU 0 3 0 7 10

L.A.'s three unanswered scores in the second half put this game away, especially the 28 Yd touchdown reception from Will Dissly. The Texans finally got their first touchdown with less than three minutes. They almost scored again, but Stroud threw an interception to Derwin James Sr. at the end this one.

Justin Herbert played well in the win. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. While run-game faltered, the team could rely on Herbert to make a play and move the chains. He often threw to TE Will Dissly, who caught nine passes for 97 yards as well as the touchdown that put the game away.

Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud struggled. Overall, he completed 68% of his passes. However, his interception, plus the lack of a run-game, led to multiple woes for the offense. And because of that, the Houston Texans find themselves packing their bags for Cancun as their season comes to an end.

With the win, the L.A. Chargers advance to the NFL Playoffs' divisional round. Depending on who wins or loses, the Chargers could find themselves facing any of the AFC's best teams. If the Ravens and Bills were to win, then the Chargers would find themselves facing their rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. Anything can happen, which is why we're excited to see the real games unfold.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

N/A

Second Quarter:

LAC – Quentin Johnston 4 Yd pass from Justin Herbert (Cameron Dicker kick), 8:09 (LAC 7-0)

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 54 Yd FG, 1:19 (LAC 7-3)

LAC – Cameron Dicker, 52 Yd FG, 0:00 (LAC 10-3)

Third Quarter:

LAC – Cameron Dicker, 53 Yd FG, 8:09 (LAC 13-3)

LAC – Cameron Dicker, 33 Yd FG, 1:10 (LAC 16-3)

Fourth Quarter:

LAC – Will Dissly 28 Yd pass from Justin Herbert (two-point conversion failed), 7:56 (LAC 22-3)

HOU – Joe Mixon, 3 Yd run (Ka'imi Fairbairn kick), 2:53 (LAC 22-10)

Overall, that wraps up our Chargers vs. Texans Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 187-85 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

