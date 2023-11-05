Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer has been placed on injured reserve and will be out at least four games with a knee injury.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer suffered a knee injury in Week 7 and aggravated it again in Week 8, leading to the Chargers making a roster move with the No. 2 receiver. The Chargers have placed Palmer on the Injured Reserve list with a knee injury, ruling him out for the next four games for Los Angeles, according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Chargers activated WR Jalen Guyton from PUP and placed WR Joshua Palmer on IR. Palmer is out at least four games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2023

Palmer had stepped up after the season-ending injury to wide receiver Mike Williams, playing ahead of and outproducing rookie first-round selection Quentin Johnston. Palmer has 23 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown in seven games played this season.

How Chargers can replace Josh Palmer after his knee injury

Palmer, 24, was playing in most two-wide receiver sets for the Chargers alongside Keenan Allen. Now without Palmer for the next four weeks, and with the trade deadline passed, the Chargers will have to lean on Johnston, who has been barely involved in the offense up to this point. Johnston has just 12 catches for 114 yards and has yet to score this season.

Perhaps Johnston is building momentum towards a breakout, however, as he played his best game of the season in Week 8 against the Bears, catching 5 passes for 50 yards in the big win.

Josh Palmer will miss the next four games against the Jets, Lions, Packers, and Ravens for the Chargers with his knee injury. He'll be eligible to come off the injured reserve list in Week 13 against the New England Patriots.

The Chargers have struggled to stay healthy around quarterback Justin Herbert once again. Los Angeles is off to a disappointing 3-4 start to the season, trailing the AFC West-leading and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.