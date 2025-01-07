The Los Angeles Chargers could get a former receiver back for 2025. But for now, they are focused on the 2024 postseason. And the X-factor for their AFC playoff game against the Texans isn’t Justin Herbert.

However, the standout quarterback played a big role in the team getting the No. 5 seed with a 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert threw for 346 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

That means the Chargers will visit the No. 4-seeded Houston Texans on Saturday. And the Chargers will look to an underachieving receiver to step up.

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston rising at right time

After going the entire season with no more than five catches in a game, Johnston exploded for 13 catches and 186 yards against the Raiders.

The former first-round pick (No. 21 overall in 2023) may have finally hit his stride. He looked dominant for the first time in his career, including a spectacular one-handed catch. Herbert walked away impressed, according to espn.com.

“He's playing the right football at the right time,” Herbert said. “(And) he's confident. He's having fun. You can tell. He's feeling it, and whenever he's doing that, you've got to get him the ball no matter how it is.”

A little over a month ago, Herbert had to defend Johnston for his dropped passes, according to a post on X by Alex Insdorf.

“I think that's the tough part about the NFL,” Herbert said. “He's a playmaker. He's done an incredible job all year. You never want to see that. Just like when I throw an interception or when I miss a throw. He's gonna come up to me and tell me, ‘Hey, it's the next play'. And that's the way it is. Everyone in that locker room is professional.”

Justin Herbert predicted better days for Quentin Johnston

“Q will do a great job,” Herbert said. “I can give him better placement, better balls. It's on all of us, (and) it's not just on him. It's on me for the way I gotta deliver the ball. I gotta make sure we're all on the same page. He's an incredible player and I'm gonna keep throwing him the ball.

“He's a fighter. You trust him. I know he's gonna be the first one in the building and he's gonna do everything the right way. He's a truly great teammate, great guy. And he's gonna go make some plays. He's got a lot of good football left in front of him.”

This is the perfect time of year for Johnston to find his groove. The Chargers will have their hands full with the Texans. And if they win, the Chiefs could be next on the horizon. That’s a game where the Chargers will need all of their players to step up a level.

Harbaugh said before the season he saw Johnston as a player who could emerge this season, according to the Chargers’ YouTube page.

“Q has been steadily climbing, going in a great direction,” Harbaugh said. “I think them getting the offense down more, they know it better than they did six months ago, four months ago. They'll know it better six months from now. I see that being a piece of the puzzle. But most of all, it's him attacking it, being really mentally strong, staying steady, attacking the meetings, the training, and the practices. Great discipline, really football discipline which is, to me, can you repeatedly do what you're capable of doing. I see Quentin on that track.”

The Texans defend the run well with the No. 11 ranking in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chargers are middle of the pack, No. 16, running the ball. So an air attack will likely have to be the difference. And Johnston will likely need another big game if the Chargers are going to advance.