Charlamagne Tha God credits Cardi B with making a significant impact on the culture of rap, comparing her to industry veterans like Jay-Z and Drake who have shared the spotlight with emerging artists. Speaking on the It's Up There podcast, the media personality praised Cardi for her willingness to support and uplift others, Yahoo learns.

According to Charlamagne Tha God, Cardi has achieved what Jay-Z and Drake have done for their respective genres. He believes Cardi has shifted the landscape of female rap by embracing and promoting new talent, much like her counterparts in the industry.

Charlamagne tha God speaks on Cardi B’s impact in female rap today. pic.twitter.com/VQI0kRvfoe — Cardi B Updates (@CardiBUpdatesHQ) July 4, 2023

Female rappers have undeniably made their mark in recent years, with artists like Cardi B, Latto, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion dominating charts and clubs. Cardi's collaborations with City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion, such as Twerk and WAP, have garnered massive success and recognition, with the latter earning a 7x-platinum certification.

Charlamagne also highlighted how Cardi's co-signs and support can propel rising talents into the mainstream spotlight, drawing parallels to Drake's efforts in promoting lesser-known artists. He emphasized that Cardi not only helps make the artists themselves successful but also contributes to the overall success of the music.

Cardi B's impact on the culture extends beyond her individual success, according to Charlamagne. Her willingness to uplift others and share the spotlight reflects a shift in the industry, where established artists are embracing and supporting emerging talents. With her contributions to female rap and her influence on the music industry, Cardi B has left an indelible mark comparable to the impact of industry giants like Jay-Z and Drake.