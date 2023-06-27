Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to address the recent cheating claims made by her husband, Offset. The Grammy-winning rapper shut down the rumors and defended herself against the allegations during the candid session, according to Yahoo.

Cardi B clears up the rumors regarding Offset's deleted IG story post that was circulating accusing her of cheating. pic.twitter.com/nGvfDzMR3h — VIBES UGANDA (@vibesuganda) June 27, 2023

In her response, Cardi started by singing a few lines to make her point clear. She emphasized that accusing her of infidelity when he himself is guilty of similar actions is unfair. She urged her listeners to disregard Offset's claims and referred to him as a “country man.”

Cardi firmly stated that Offset's thoughts were spiraling into falsehoods and emphasized her status as a renowned artist, making it clear that she wouldn't engage in casual relationships. She highlighted the fact that any involvement with someone outside of her relationship would become public knowledge.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Directly addressing Offset, Cardi demanded that he stop acting foolish and playing games. She ended her statement by emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

This isn't the first time cheating allegations have surfaced concerning Offset. Cardi B had previously filed for divorce twice but ultimately decided to reconcile. Last year, rumors circulated about an alleged affair with Saweetie, though they were never confirmed.

Despite their past challenges, Cardi B and Offset have been working through their issues and nurturing their family. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, share two children together: daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 2. They also have a blended family, including Offset's children from previous relationships: Jordan, 13, Kalea and Kody, both eight years old.

Cardi B's response showcases her determination to address the rumors and set the record straight. Her candid words reaffirm her commitment to her relationship while calling out the baseless accusations made against her.