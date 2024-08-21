Radio host Charlamagne tha God has stirred the NBA pot by placing Stephen Curry at number three on his all-time greatest players list, Sportsrush reports. In a recent appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Charlamagne revealed his top five NBA players, with Curry positioned ahead of LeBron James. His list includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson, presented in that specific order. This ranking has sparked considerable discussion, given Charlamagne’s bold choice to place Curry above both LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Charlamagne’s decision underscores a significant shift in how Curry is perceived in the basketball world. Despite his admission that he typically dislikes making such lists, he felt compelled to include Curry due to the profound impact the Warriors guard has had on the game. “Steph Curry changed all basketball,” Charlamagne stated, emphasizing Curry’s transformative influence on the sport. This sentiment reflects a growing consensus among fans and analysts alike, who increasingly view Curry as one of the greatest players of all time.

Curry’s Influence and Notable Omissions

Carmelo Anthony echoed similar praise for Curry, highlighting him as the greatest shooter and point guard the game has ever seen. Anthony’s admiration for Curry reinforces the notion that the Golden State Warriors star is not just a top player of his era but a historic figure in the game’s history. “He is one of the greatest players– greatest at this game,” Anthony remarked, urging fans to appreciate Curry’s extraordinary talent while they can.

However, Charlamagne’s ranking does not come without controversy. The notable omission of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from his top five list raises eyebrows. Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA champion and former all-time leading scorer, has an illustrious career that many argue warrants inclusion in the top five. His achievements, including six MVP awards and two Finals MVPs, set a high bar for greatness that Charlamagne’s list seemingly overlooks.

As Curry continues to build on his remarkable career, the debate over his place in NBA history will undoubtedly evolve. With several accolades already to his name, Curry’s legacy is far from complete, and future achievements could further solidify his standing in the all-time greats discussion.