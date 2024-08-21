During a recent episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Charlamagne Tha God joined Carmelo Anthony and comedian The Kid Mero for an in-depth conversation. Charlamagne opened up about his new book, Get Honest or Die Lying, detailing how a transformative ayahuasca retreat served as its inspiration. “Back in February, I was on an ayahuasca retreat, and it was the first time I did it. It was a three-day retreat and during the second night, it hit me: stop lying to yourself and others,” Charlamagne shared. He elaborated on how the retreat prompted him to embrace his authentic self and discard societal masks. This personal revelation formed the cornerstone of his book, which challenges readers to live with honesty and integrity.

Charlamagne's book pays homage to 50 Cent’s iconic debut album, Get Rich or Die Trying. In a nod to the influential rapper, Charlamagne Tha God used a similar title to reflect the theme of confronting personal truths. “When that revelation came to me, that’s when I came up with ‘Get Honest or Die Lying’ – paying homage to 50 Cent,” he explained. The connection between the two projects highlights Charlamagne’s respect for 50 Cent and his impact on his creative process.

A Tribute to 50 Cent and Charles Barkley

In addition to discussing his book, Charlamagne also touched on his admiration for various figures in the entertainment world. He praised 50 Cent, acknowledging his influence and the way he has integrated personal experiences into his work. “Bro, your idea, to use my idea, is a good idea,” 50 Cent remarked on Instagram, expressing his support for Charlamagne’s new venture, per HiphopDx.

Charlamagne’s conversation also included a tribute to Charles Barkley, celebrating his loyalty to Turner Sports despite lucrative offers from other networks. “I have a lot of respect for Charles Barkley,” Charlamagne said, recognizing Barkley’s commitment to his current role. This sentiment underscores Charlamagne’s appreciation for integrity and loyalty in the industry.

The discussion on 7PM in Brooklyn provided a glimpse into Charlamagne Tha God’s latest projects and personal insights, reflecting his journey from a life-changing retreat to launching a book that challenges others to live authentically.