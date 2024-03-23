Charlamagne Tha God, one of hip-hop's most vocal personalities, has weighed in on the brewing tensions between Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake, sparked by Lamar's recent guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin's track “Like That,” per Hotnewhiphop. In his verse, Kendrick directly addresses the ongoing subliminal disses from Drake and Cole, signaling an end to playing games and igniting anticipation for a response.
Kendrick Lamar Fires Shots
Kendrick Lamar's guest verse on “Like That” wastes no time in calling out those who have been talking behind his back. He responds to Drake and Cole's subliminal disses, particularly referencing Cole's lyrics on “First Person Shooter,” where he boasts about being the “hardest MC” out of the so-called Big Three. Kendrick's retort leaves no room for ambiguity, setting the stage for a potential showdown between the three rap heavyweights.
Charlamagne Tha God's Take
During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God shared his thoughts on Kendrick's verse and the dynamics between Drake, Cole, and Kendrick. He emphasized that Cole, in particular, needs to step up and respond, especially given his claims of being like Muhammad Ali in the rap game. Charlamagne's commentary highlights the anticipation and speculation surrounding the situation, echoing the sentiments of many fans eagerly awaiting a response from Cole.
“‘Cause you said you was Muhammad Ali and you got an album coming out. You the one that really need to say something,” – Charlamagne Tha God.
The Breakfast Club Debate
The Breakfast Club hosts engaged in a lively debate about the unfolding drama, with Charlamagne expressing readiness for the anticipated clash between the rap titans. The discussion delved into whether Drake, Cole, or even Big Sean should be considered part of the “Big Three,” sparking further speculation about their respective positions in the hip-hop hierarchy. Amidst the banter, the hosts also pondered the significance of social media actions, such as unfollowing each other, in signaling potential conflicts within the industry.
“I'm eager for this,” commented DJ Nyla Symone. “I'm prepared to witness it, and I don't think we should wait until Dreamville Fest for a response. It needs to happen now.”
What Lies Ahead
As tensions continue to simmer within the hip-hop community, fans eagerly await the next moves from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake. With Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club adding fuel to the fire, the debate surrounding the rap landscape intensifies. As the drama unfolds, hip-hop enthusiasts remain glued to the latest developments, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this ongoing saga.
In conclusion, Charlamagne Tha God's remarks underscore the anticipation surrounding Kendrick Lamar's recent verse and the potential responses from J. Cole and Drake. With tensions escalating and speculation running rampant, the hip-hop community eagerly awaits the next chapter in this unfolding saga. Stay tuned for updates on Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and The Breakfast Club as the drama continues to unfold what should be an entertaining rest of 2024.