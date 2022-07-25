Charles Barkley drops $20 million TNT revelation amid LIV Golf rumors

The LIV Golf Tour has turned the golf world upside down with its lucrative offers for the PGA’s main stars. With several notable golf stars now under contract, the focus may have turned to notable names outside the tour as well. The biggest name that has drawn attention in recent weeks has been Charles Barkley. The former NBA star and current TNT personality is an electric on-camera star and it is understandable why the LIV tour would want him on the microphone. Barkley recently went on the Dan Patrick Show and shed some light on his outlook on the potential career move.

Charles Barkley admits to Dan Patrick he makes around $20 million a year. Patricks asks if LIV triples the salary, would he go to LIV. Barkley said yes. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 25, 2022

Charles Barkley discusses what type of offer it would take for the #LIV Tour to get him. pic.twitter.com/RGyj4igK22 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 25, 2022

Never shy to pull punches, it was an excellent discussion between Charles Barkley and Dan Patrick. The 1993 NBA MVP gave a window into his insight and was more honest than most of the notable LIV names have been. Barkley admitted to making $20 million and said that “Unless they come to me with something crazy, I’m not leaving TNT.” He also said that he has given LIV enough publicity for the week and that if he does not receive an offer from the tour by Thursday night he was done with them.

It has been refreshing to see the honesty from Charles Barkley surrounding the situation. So many of the LIV deals have been constructed under wraps and behind the scenes. While no one will openly admit it, money talks and is the motivation for these types of moves. Barkley has not been shy about his mindset and it will be interesting to see how the details play out. More details are sure to come but what the offer comes in at from LIV will likely make or break the potential deal.