While he's constantly known for his on-camera presence over at the NBA on TNT, Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley had one of the more underrated and impactful signature Nike models throughout the 1990's. Nike has made an effort to revive his sneaker line with retro releases and come 2025, we'll see one of the OG colorways of the Nike Air Max CB 94 return to the public.

Created in 1994 by legendary Air Jordan and Nike creator Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Max CB 94 was tailored to Charles Barkley or the great “Round Mound of Rebound” for his rugged and relentless play on the court. The shoes sparked a trend for heavy-duty and chunky basketball shoes and influenced many big men during the later 90's.

Returning in a retro “Suns” colorway, the newest release from Charles Barkley and Nike should be an instant hit.

Nike Air Max CB 96 “Suns”

The retro silhouette features a high-top design with durable tumbled leather construction throughout. The shoes are based in a black/orange/white midsole to mimic the Phoenix Suns along with an Air unit in the heel. The shoes are primarily white with black trim, orange in the sockliner, and purple throughout the Nike branding. Finally, we see Barkley's logo on the tongue and his famous “34” stitched onto the back heels.

The shoes received a retro release in 2022 which can be purchased on aftermarkets like KICKS CREW for a premium price.

All in all, this is a must-have for any fan of retro sneakers as these helped to define a decade. The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Suns” is expected to release sometime during the summer season of 2025. They're set to return for a retail tag of $170 and will be available on most platforms following their release on Nike.

