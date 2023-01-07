By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Skip Bayless has had a rough couple of days on the internet. A few nights ago, the “Undisputed” host got slammed by NFL Twitter for his ill-timed tweet about Damar Hamlin’s situation. While there was no malicious intent, the timing of his tweet couldn’t have been worse. A few days later, he went viral again after an argument with Shannon Sharpe about said tweet. Now, Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew added salt to the wound by making fun of Skip Bayless.

Here's a compilation of Barkley trolling Skip Bayless last night on Inside the NBA pic.twitter.com/uRUR6laK8y — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) January 6, 2023

This was probably a rather hilarious way by Charles Barkley to make fun of Skip Bayless unprompted. It’s not like the former likes Bayless: in fact, he loathes the man. Seeing him get roasted by people on Twitter must’ve felt like Christmas for Barkley. It was hilarious seeing Shaq and Kenny join in on the action, much to Ernie’s chagrin.

Skip Bayless is continuing to catch heat for an infamous tweet he sent after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized. On the surface, the tweet is innocuous: Skip was just pondering the implications of the suspended (and eventually cancelled) Bills-Bengals game. However, the timing of his tweet was just horrible, as most of the people on Twitter were not thinking about that at all.

Despite catching a ton of flak on Twitter, Skip Bayless stood his ground on Undisputed, eventually leading to his viral argument with Shannon Sharpe. Since then, Charles Barkley and other critics of Skip have feasted on this clip and made fun of the host.