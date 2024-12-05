ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Charleston Southern looks to continue their winning streak as they face Davidson on Friday. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Charleston Southern-Davidson prediction and pick.

Charleston Southern enters the game sitting at 3-7 on the year but has won two in a row. In their first eight games, the only win they had was over Morris, a Division III squad. Since then, they had an 83-79 upset over Miami, before beating UT-Martin in their last game. Meanwhile, Davidson is 5-2 on the year. They opened up with four straight wins before they fell 104-71 to Arizona. Davidson would rebound and beat Providence but then fell 90-65 to Gonzaga.

This will be the eighth meeting between Charleston Southern and Davidson. Davidson leads the series 4-3. They have also won each of the last two games, including a win in 2017 110-62.

Here are the Charleston Southern-Davidson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Charleston Southern-Davidson Odds

Charleston Southern: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +860

Davidson: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Davidson

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Charleston Southern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Charleston Southern is 283rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year while sitting 256th in offensive efficiency and 286th in defensive efficiency. Charleston Southern has been stronger on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 249th in the nation in points per game, but sit 319th in opponent points per game. They are also 154th in rebounding this year while sitting 195th in opponent rebounds per game this year.

Taje' Kelly leads the way this year for Charleston Southern. He is scoring 15.5 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounds this year. He has 7.5 rebounds per game this year while adding 2.3 assists on the year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Reis Jones. Jones is scoring 7.5 points per game, while also adding 6.2 rebounds per game this year. Finally, Thompson Camara has 6.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds.

In the backcourt, RJ Johnson has led the way. He is scoring 13.8 points per game this year while leading the team with 4.8 assists per game. He also adds 1.4 rebounds per game. Daylen Berry has also been solid. He is scoring 11.8 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this year. Finally, Lamar Oden Jr is scoring 7.3 points per game, while adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Why Davidson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Davidson is 113th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year while sitting 84th in offensive efficiency and 175th in defensive efficiency. Like Charleston Southern, Davidson is better on offense this year. they are 106th in points per game while sitting 97th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they have moved the ball well this year. Davidson is 48th in the nation in assists while sitting 42nd in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Further, they are 68th in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Davidson is led by Reed Bailey this year. The forward leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists this year. Bailey has 17.4 points per game while adding 7.3 rebounds and three assists per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Bobby Durkin. Durkin is scoring 15.6 points per game, while also adding 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Sean Logan has been solid this year. He is scoring just four points per game but has 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Connor Kochera leads the way this year. He is scoring 16.3 points per game this year while adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Meanwhile, Zach Laput is scoring eight points per game this year, while adding three rebounds and 1.9 assists. Finally, Roberts Blums has 6.9 points per game this year, while he also adds 1.9 rebounds this year.

Final Charleston Southern-Davidson Prediction & Pick

Davidson has not been great this year, but they are the better team in this game. They are scoring 77.5 points per game while giving up 78.8 points per game. Charleston Southern scores just 69.1 points per game while giving up 81 points per game. Further, Charleston Southern turnover the ball 14 times per game, which is 289th in the nation. Davidson forces just 10.3 turnovers per game, but they only turn over the ball 10.7 times per game this year, which is good for 69th in the nation. The biggest hope for Charleston Southern in this one is the rebounding game. They are 98th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year, while Davidson is 185th. Still, that will not be enough to overcome the differences in this one.

Final Charleston Southern-Davidson Prediction & Pick: Davidson -14.5 (-110)