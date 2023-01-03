By Dante Turo · 2 min read

Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to WWE television on the last episode of Smackdown in 2022. Not only did Flair make her return, but she also had a match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Not only did she have a match, but she won the Women’s Championship for a record 14th TIME!

The reaction from wrestling fans was pretty split after Charlotte returned and got a title match with no questions asked. The setup was confusing, and the match was subpar, and that’s being generous. The good news is Ronda Rousey is no longer champion, and the face of WWE’s women’s division is back on television. The bad news is Charlotte Flair is back and being forced down fans’ throats already.

Fans are upset that Charlotte can return and become champion again without a rhyme or reason. It’s not fair to other superstars who don’t get opportunities like that, which I understand. I’m not a massive fan of Flair, but I don’t dislike her either. Do I think she’s had it a little easier than other female wrestlers because of who her father is? Sure, but I also think she’s one of, if not the most talented, women’s wrestlers on the roster.

There’s no hiding how good Charlotte is in the ring and how well her character works. Her character work is excellent, as she can be a great heel or babyface. Whether fans like to admit it or not, the women’s division was weak during her absence. Charlotte brings a bigger spotlight and credibility to the women’s division. And not for nothing, WWE needed to take the Women’s Championship off Ronda Rousey. I would’ve made the same decision if I was in Triple H’s shoes.

Not every fan is happy Charlotte Flair is back, but I know I am. She can steal the show with anybody (maybe not Ronda Rousey) and will make the Smackdown Women’s Championship feel important again. Being a 14-time champ is a little excessive, but it’s hard to argue she doesn’t deserve it. She is the best of the best and will remind fans now that she’s back.

