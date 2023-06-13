Chase Claypool's first full season with the Chicago Bears isn't off to an ideal start. Claypool wasn't able to participate in practice during the first day of the Bears' mandatory minicamp. The Bears' 2022 midseason pickup was sidelined with a couple of injuries.

Chase Claypool's injuries don't seem to be of much concern to the Bears. Chicago didn't specify exactly what issues that Claypool is dealing with, only that he's expected to be ready when training camp starts.

“Just a few minor things he’s working with,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. “He’s not in a time crunch.”

Claypool has been sidelined for a few weeks and is working with the team's trainers, according to Eberflus.

The Bears acquired Claypool at last year's trade deadline in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. The 24-year-old didn't produce much in a half-season with Chicago. Claypool caught 14 passes for 120 yards in seven games with the Bears. He had 32 receptions for 311 yards in eight games with the Steelers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his first two NFL seasons from 2020-2021, Claypool totaled 1,733 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Two of Chicago's top three receivers haven't been able to practice at the start of minicamp. Darnell Mooney is still recovering from the broken ankle he suffered last November. Eberflus said Mooney is progressing and should be ready for training camp, as well.

The Bears are hopeful that their new-look receiving corps can help quarterback Justin Fields take a significant step forward in his development. The Carolina Panthers sent DJ Moore to Chicago as part of their acquisition of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears training camp starts in late July.