Alicia Keys is a well-known artist, who has released several hit music. In fact, Keys is a 16-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Keyes has even taken her music to Broadway. Given Keys' success in music, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Alicia Keys' incredible $920K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keys has a net worth of around $150 million. With a highly successful career in music, it isn't surprising that the Girl on Fire artist has a stacked garage dominated by some of the most coveted super cars in the world, as per sources.

5. 2020 Lotus Evora GT Coupe

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Keys' collection is a 2020 Lotus Evora GT Coupe, which cost the Girl on Fire artist around $98,945. The Evora GT Coupe sports an aggressive look with elite performance to match. It's easily a super car that's built to keep in step with the rest of the competition. Furthermore, it's also an eyecatcher wherever Keys chooses to go.

The Evora GT Coupe is powered by a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 416 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Evora GT Coupe can reach a maximum speed of 188 mph. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just four seconds.

4. 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Keys' luxurious sedan in the form of the S-Class. For this top-of-the-line sedan, the 16-time Grammy Award-winning singer paid around $110,850. The S-Class is a luxurious sedan that should treat any owner like royalty thanks to its lavish interior. As a result, it's considered to be an icon of luxury by many.

The S-Class sources its power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the S-Class can go as fast as 155 mph. It takes less than six seconds for it to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2017 BMW i8

For more photos, click here

The 2017 BMW i8 stands out in terms of its futuristic design. Moreover, any owner wouldn't be disappointed with the driving experience that the i8 offers. As a result, it isn't surprising that the If I Ain't Got You singer had to get one for herself. Keys probably shelled out around $144,395 for this masterpiece on wheels.

The i8 derives its power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged Inline-3 Hybrid engine. This allows it to produce 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. In just exactly four seconds, the i8 is well capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. In addition to this, the i8 relies on a six-speed automatic transmission to attain a top speed of 155 mph.

2. 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

For more photos, click here

Speaking of super cars, it isn't surprising that Keys owns a Ferrari, a common dream car. In Keys' case, the award-winning artist picked up a 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia, which is priced at around $239,340. Not a lot of cars in the market can match the power and performance of the Ferrari 458 Italia. Furthermore, it's truly a vehicle that's built to take over the competition.

The Ferrari 458 Italia is built with a 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Ferrari 458 Italia has no problems peaking at 202 mph, making it tied for the fastest car in Keys' garage. Furthermore, the Ferrari 458 Italia easily accelerates from o to 60 mph in a little over three seconds.

1. 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Project 1 Edition

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for $326,050, the most expensive car in Keys' collection is a 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Project 1 Edition. While having a sporty design that certainly demands some attention, it's worth noting that the GT Black Series is also one of the fastest cars ever manufactured by Mercedes.

The GT Black Series can go full speed at 202 mph, and it has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand, this top-of-the-line coupe produces 720 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque thanks to a built-in 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. In terms of acceleration, the GT Black Series can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a hair below three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Alicia Keys' incredible $920K car collection.