Anthony Edwards owns an incredible car collection. Edwards is one of the top rising stars in the NBA today. He is an All-Rookie First Team player, an All-NBA Second Team selection and a two-time NBA All-Star. Edwards is also the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, especially after the team recently traded away Karl-Anthony Towns.

Just recently at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Edwards was one of the key players that helped Team USA bring home the Olympic gold medal. Edwards is also a huge fan favorite in the NBA not only for his performances on the court but also for his expressive personality off the court.

As a result, it's easy to see why a handful of NBA fans considered him to be the next big thing in the NBA. In fact, Edwards has even managed to draw some Michael Jordan comparisons thanks to his elite level of play.

Given Edwards' impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NBA superstar like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's a look at Anthony Edwards' incredible $332K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Edwards has a net worth of around $40 million. Aside from lucrative paychecks in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves star also earns from his endorsement deals, primarily with adidas.

This should allow the two-time NBA All-Star to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes purchasing some of the hottest rides in the market to fill up his garage, as per sources.

2. Tesla Cybertruck

The cheapest car in Edwards' car collection is a Tesla Cybertruck. For this modern-day beauty on wheels, the Olympic gold medalist probably shelled out at least $81,895, based on online sources.

While it's the cheapest car under his name, anyone looking to buy a car would agree that the Tesla Cybertruck isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's probably one of the most advanced vehicles in the market today.

Edwards was first spotted with the vehicle when he drove it to the Timberwolves' game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs in Game 1 of their first-round matchup against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Later that night, the Timberwolves took care of business, defeating the Suns 120-95, before dominating the Suns en route to a first-round sweep in favor of Edwards and the Wolves.

In terms of features, the Tesla Cybertruck easily turns some heads with its unique exterior design that can only be described as futuristic at best. Given that it incorporates advanced tech in the vehicle, this beast on wheels is relatively easy to maneuver.

Moreover, Edwards should also have no problems going on long road trips with this one. In fact, the Tesla Cybertruck is designed to handle the roughest terrain and conditions, thanks to its offroading capabilities. As the cherry on top, any owner will be amazed by its lavish interior, which is littered with luxurious amenities.

The Tesla Cybertruck operates on an electric motor, making it an environmentally friendly vehicle, which should allow the All-NBA Second Team player to reduce his carbon footprint. Moreover, this allows this beast on wheels to produce 600 horsepower.

1. Lamborghini Urus

Retailed in the market for as much as $250,000, the most expensive car in Edwards' car collection is a Lamborghini Urus. The Lamborghini Urus is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it one of the highlights of the garage of the Minnesota Timberwolves star. It's safe to say that the two-time NBA All-Star is a huge fan of lavish vehicles.

The Lamborghini Urus provides the market with a SUV that features super-car qualities. This should allow Edwards and his loved ones to roam around the city with style.

Furthermore, the Lamborghini Urus is also capable of handling offroad situations, which make it an ideal vehicle for those long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain and conditions.

Furthermore, this top-tier SUV should also provide enough legroom interior-wise while possessing sufficient cargo space. Thanks to its interior, the Lamborghini Urus provides comfort without sacrificing performance. In fact, the Lamborghini Urus is like a super car with the practicalities and benefits of a versatile SUV.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Lamborghini Urus produces 657 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission to peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a little longer than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Anthony Edwards' incredible $332K car collection, with photos.