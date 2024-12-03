Austin Reaves has a surprising car collection. From going undrafted in the NBA, Reaves has worked hard and persevered his way to the Los Angeles Lakers' starting unit.

In fact, it's safe to say that the University of Oklahoma alumnus has won the hearts of the Lakers fanbase with his heart and hustle. But more importantly, Reaves has thrived as an excellent role player alongside the formidable Lakers duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Although Reaves isn't posting monster numbers on the stat sheet on a nightly basis, Reaves' contributions go beyond his stats. With Reaves on the team, he helped the Lakers capture the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament title.

Given Reaves' accomplishments with the Lakers, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the Lakers star drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Austin Reaves' surprising $208K car collection, with photos.

According to Sportskeeda, Reaves has a net worth of around $4 million. With Reaves becoming a crucial piece for the championship-contending Lakers, it isn't surprising to see that the NBA In-Season Tournament Champion is paid highly to be a part of the franchise.

In fact, the Lakers signed Reaves to a four-year contract worth $56 million. Moreover, the Lakers are making sure to keep Reaves out of trade talks, with several NBA teams showing interest in the former Wichita State standout.

With a lucrative contract in his hands, the Lakers star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle, which should include buying some top-of-the-line cars. As per sources, Reaves doesn't own flashy and expensive super cars, compared to his more extravagant NBA counterparts.

However, his garage is composed of some of the best luxury SUVs in the market today. This easily shows how much Reaves prefers practicality over show.

2. Lexus GX450

The cheapest car in Reaves' collection is a Lexus GX450 , which is priced in the market for around $61,000. It's the first of two SUVs in the Lakers star's garage. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, the Lexus GX450 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, the Lexus GX450 is a reliable luxury SUV that's perfect for comfortable rides around the city.

To make matters more interesting, it's also one of the most versatile SUVs in the market today. In terms of other features, the Lexus GX450 is an ideal option for the NBA Cup Champion whenever he needs to engage in long outdoor trips that may require going through some of the toughest terrains and conditions.

The Lexus GX450 possesses some off-roading features that allow it to flourish in conditions that normal vehicles can't even touch.

The Lexus GX450 is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, based on online outlets. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission. This elite SUV can attain a maximum speed of 105 mph, according to other sources. Moreover, it only requires around 6½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Mercedes-AMG G63

The second SUV in Reaves' car collection is a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, which retails in the market for around $147,000. This makes it the most expensive car in Reaves' garage.

While it's the most expensive car in his garage, the G63 AMG's main attraction is its elite versatility, which makes it another ideal choice whenever the Lakers star needs to go on long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain with the most unforgiving conditions.

This top-of-the-line SUV is capable of thriving in the roughest roads thanks to its off-roading features.

Aside from being a versatile SUV, the G63 AMG is still a luxurious SUV that features a premium interior. This automatically offers comfortable rides and should treat the Purple and Gold fan favorite like royalty. In terms of exterior, the G63 AMG is sufficient in size, providing not only enough leg room but also a good amount of cargo space.

The G63 AMG operates on a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 577 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it accelerates from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair below five seconds. In addition to this, the G63 AMG can reach a top speed of 137 mph with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Austin Reaves' surprising $208K car collection.