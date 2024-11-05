Bruno Mars has an incredible car collection. Mars, also known as Peter Gene Hernandez, is a well-known singer across the globe. He has produced several hit singles by singing his way to 15 Grammy Award wins. Some of his notable hits include Just the Way You Are, Nothing on You, Grenade, and Count on Me.

Given Bruno Mars’ popularity worldwide, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bruno Mars’ incredible $286K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bruno Mars has a net worth of around $175 million. With plenty of cash lying around, it isn’t surprising that the 15-time Grammy Award winner decided to splurge on a few cars. In fact, his garage is dominated by a string of luxury Cadillacs, based on sources.

4. 2013 Cadillac CTS Performance

The cheapest car in Bruno Mars’ collection is a 2013 Cadillac CTS Performance, which is valued at around $43,340. The CTS Performance features a classy exterior design. Furthermore, it also contains a lavish interior highlighted by its leather seats and premium audio system that should treat the Grenade singer like a certified world-class performer.

The CTS Performance gets its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 318 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its six-speed automatic transmission helps it to drive as fast as 150 mph. On the other hand, when it comes to acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a little more than six seconds.

While it’s the cheapest car in Bruno Mars’ collection, it certainly still deserves a place in his garage.

3. 2013 Cadillac XTS

Another Cadillac vehicle that Bruno Mars owns is the 2013 Cadillac XTS. For this one, the Just the Way You Are artist shelled out around $44,075. The XTS provides a classy design that shouldn’t easily go out of style. Moreover, like the 2013 Cadillac CTS Performance, it also offers a top-of-the-line interior that puts premium on an elite audio system.

The XTS derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 powertrain. This paves the way for it to produce 301 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to this, this top-of-the-line sedan can reach a maximum speed of 138 mph, and it has a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of acceleration, it has no problems going from zero to 60 mph in a just a tad bit longer than 6½ seconds.

Given the features of the XTS, it’s easy to see why the Count on Me artist just had to get one.

2. 1988 Cadillac Atlante

Bruno Mars is obviously a huge fan of Cadillacs. Aside from the 2013 Cadillac XTS and the 2013 Cadillac CTS Performance, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist also owns a 1988 Cadillac Atlante.

For this one, Bruno Mars had to take out $58,470 from his earnings. The Atlante is a classic beauty that fans may recognize as it made an appearance in the music video of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic.

The Atlante produces 170 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.1-liter V8 engine. In terms of acceleration, it only takes up to around 9.3 seconds for this old-school classic to go from zero to 60 mph. The Atlante also has no problems when it comes to speed, capable of going full speed up to 115 mph.

Although it’s an old-school car, the Atlante is still a head-turning “Treasure,” fitting for an award-winning artist like Bruno Mars.

1. 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63

Retailing in the market for $139,900, the most expensive car in Bruno Mars’ collection is a 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63. Unlike the rest of his cars, the AMG G 63 is an SUV, and a premium one at that. The AMG G 63 is a robust SUV that offers the utmost comfort while being able to handle some off-roading situations, allowing it to go through some of the roughest terrain.

Built with a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, this allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line SUV can reach a top speed of 130 mph. On the other hand, when it comes to acceleration, it requires less than five seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

There’s no doubt that the 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 comes in handy for Bruno Mars when he needs a vehicle that has some size and versatility.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bruno Mars’ incredible $286K car collection.