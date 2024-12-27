Clint Capela has an amazing car collection. Capela is a legitimate starting center in the NBA. The Swiss big man currently suits up for the Atlanta Hawks. Standing at 6'10, Capela once led the NBA in rebounds.

He was originally drafted by the Houston Rockets in the first round with the 25th-overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft as a project. Capela was assigned to the NBA G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he made the NBA D-League All-Defensive First Team. Since then, Capela has blossomed into a coveted big man in the NBA for his rebounding and top-tier rim protection.

If Capela isn't playing for the Atlanta Hawks, he plays for the Swiss national team in FIBA competitions. Given Capela's accomplishments in basketball, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Clint Capela's amazing $775K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Capela has a net worth of around $20 million. Thanks to lucrative NBA paychecks, it isn't surprising that the former NBA rebounding champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, Capela opted to spend a portion of his earnings on some of the most luxurious cars on the planet.

3. Audi R8

Retailing in the market for around $200,000, the least expensive car in Capela's car collection is an Audi R8. Although it's the cheapest car in his name, there's no doubt that the Audi R8 isn't cheap by any means.

The Audi R8 is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the market today, making it irresistible for the Hawks center.

The Audi R8 operates on a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. In just around 3.5 seconds, the Audi R8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, in terms of speed, the Audi R8 has a seven-speed automatic transmission, and it can go as fast as 204 mph.

2. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Another sports car that easily stands out in Capela's garage is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. For this masterpiece on wheels, the former NBA rebounding leader paid around $275,000. This makes it the second-most expensive car in Capela's collection.

It's safe to say that the SLS AMG is also one of the main attractions of his garage. The SLS AMG is an elite sports car that demands attention wherever it goes. It features a sporty look that makes it an easy eye catcher. But more importantly, it's built to outclass any of its counterparts in the market.

Some of the outstanding features of the SLS AMG include its gullwing doors, making it an easy eye-catcher. Furthermore, it's ultimately lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it an elite beast that's built for speed. On top of that, Capela should be able to enjoy the comfort of a lavish interior, providing an experience to any car owner like no other.

The SLS AMG sources its power from a 6.2-liter DOHC V8 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the SLS AMG has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than four seconds. Moreover, the SLS AMG can attain a maximum speed of 196 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

Retailing in the market for around $300,000, the most expensive car in Capela's car collection is the Lamborghini Huracan. This is arguably the best super car among the cars in the Hawks big man's garage.

This top-of-the-line beast sports a sleek design not only for aesthetics, but it was also designed for aerodynamic purposes. In addition to this, not a lot of super cars in the market can match the benefits of a Huracan.

The Huracan derives its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The Huracan only needs a hair below three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, this super car can go as fast as 202 mph with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Clint Capela's amazing $775K car collection.