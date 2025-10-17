It was hard not to laugh when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was tackled by one of his own players during the team's Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even Rodgers' former longtime left tackle, David Bakhtiari, couldn't help but laugh at it. Bakhtiari posted a video of the moment on his X, formerly Twitter, account with the caption, [two crying laughing emojis] It honestly gets funnier the more you watch it.”

😂😂 It honestly gets funnier the more you watch it. pic.twitter.com/scnA9q8lT4 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

He was seemingly talking about Rodgers being tackled, as it was by one of his offensive linemen. It's unlikely Bakhtiari ever tried this when he was Rodgers' teammate.

Bakhtiari was teammates with Rodgers for almost all of his career. He played left tackle for the Packers from 2013 to 2023. Rodgers left the team after the 2022 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers was upset at his Steelers teammate for this TD celebration

Article Continues Below

Rodgers threw a laser to Pat Freiermuth with just over two minutes left in the game against the Bengals. The four-time NFL MVP was fired up, as the touchdown tied the game before the extra point was kicked.

However, as he was celebrating and running towards the sideline, one of his offensive linemen, Broderick Jones, tackled him. Rodgers got up immediately and shoved Jones away. He yelled something at his offensive lineman during the heated moment.

Unfortunately, the late touchdown wasn't enough to put the Bengals away. Joe Flacco, who was playing in just his second game with the Bengals, led the team down the field for a game-winning field goal.

It was the battle of older quarterbacks. Rodgers, 41, and Flacco, 40, both played excellent games. Rodgers threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Meanwhile, Flacco passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers.

Ja'Marr Chase was a big reason for Flacco's success. He caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins also had 96 yards and a score.

The leading receiver for the Steelers was Freiermuth, who had 111 yards and two touchdowns. DK Metcalf was the next highest with 50 receiving yards.