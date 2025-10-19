The TCU Horned Frogs beat the Baylor Bears 42–36 in Fort Worth, improving to 5–2 (2–2 Big 12) and extending the series lead to 60-54-7. The game included three lightning delays and a late Baylor surge that ended with an interception on the Bears’ final snap.

Regardless, the Horned Frogs' coach Sonny Dykes had a simple explanation for the win post-game.

“We are the winningest team in the Big 12 the last 3.5 years just so everybody knows that. Our players know how to win. They’ve done this before, it wasn’t pretty, I don’t really care. We won the football game that was our objective,” he said, per TCU beat writer Stevon Johnson.

TCU flipped the game with a 21–3 second quarter after a Baylor fumble at the BU 17 set up a short-field score. The Frogs then opened the third quarter with a touchdown to lead 28–10. Baylor trimmed it to 28–21 early in the fourth, but a 65-yard TCU run and a 14-yard Kevorian Barnes touchdown pushed the margin to 42–21.

Baylor answered with a 24-yard fumble-return TD plus a two-point conversion, then a 35-yard Sawyer Robertson strike with :30 left to make it 42–36. The onside kick was recovered, but a holding call and Robertson’s third interception allowed TCU to kneel it out.

TCU’s Josh Hoover went 22-of-31 for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Baylor’s Robertson finished 25-of-52 for 318 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

TCU out-rushed Baylor 196–121. Barnes ran 25 times for 106 yards and two TDs while Jordan Dwyer led TCU with 7 catches for 111 yards and a TD.

Further, Ka’morreun Pimpton’s first catch of the season was a touchdown as DJ Rogers added an 8-yard TD as well. TCU’s Kaleb Elarms-Orr logged 16 tackles while Nandi Obiazor had 11 tackles and a pick.

Baylor’s defense allowed TDs on all five TCU red-zone trips and generated just one QB hurry. The win meant that TCU’s scoring streak has now been extended to 414 straight games.