Dr. Dre is one of the most well-respected rappers in the music industry. He has released hit singles such as Forgot about Dre, What's the Difference, Bang Bang, and Xxplosive. Dr. Dre is also a seven-time Grammy Award winner and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Given Dr. Dre's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dr. Dre's incredible $1.2 million car collection, with photos.

With Dr. Dre establishing himself in the industry, it isn't surprising that he's one of the highest-paid rappers and producers in Hollywood. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Dr. Dre has a net worth of around $500 million.

With plenty of extra cash to spend, Dr. Dre has used his lucrative earnings to fill up his garage. According to sources, Dr. Dre owns a convertible, a couple of luxurious SUVs, a sedan, and a dream sports car.

6. 2012 Chrysler 300S

Starting off this list is Dr. Dre's cheapest car in his collection in the form of the 2012 Chrysler 300S. The 2012 Chrysler 300S is sold in the market for around $42,000.

However, Dr. Dre didn't seem to shell out a single penny for his car, given that his company Beats Audio system forged a partnership with Chrysler. Nevertheless, the 2012 Chrysler 300S is truly an elite sedan that offers premium comfort.

Powered by a 5.7-liter Naturally Aspirated Hemi V8 engine, it produces 363 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, it can go as fast as 155 mph. The 2012 Chrysler 300S can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds with the help of its five-speed automatic transmission.

5. Hummer H2

A powerful SUV with a profile that easily stands out on the streets, Dr. Dre also owns a Hummer H2 as part of his collection, which is retailed in the market for around $65,000. Not only does it stand out on the streets, but the Hummer H2 should also be reliable enough to go through the toughest terrain. It's truly a vehicle fit for a legendary rapper like Dr. Dre.

The Hummer H2 derives its power from a 6.0-liter Naturally Aspirated V8 engine. It produces 325 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, the Hummer H2 can reach a maximum speed of 99 mph. It can go from standstill to 60 mph in a little over 10 seconds thanks to its five-speed automatic transmission.

4. 1987 Ferrari Testarossa

Many people dream of owning a Ferrari. As a result, it's easy to see why Dr. Dre has one in his car collection. After making waves in the music industry, Dr. Dre rewarded himself with a $134,050 1987 Ferrari Testarossa.

But given that it was the very car that he was driving when police arrested him for drunk driving, it surely brought some memories that the What's the Difference rapper would like to forget. Despite this, it's still a coveted sports car in the market.

Equipped with a 4.9-liter Naturally Aspirated flat-12 engine, it produces 385 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. The 1987 Ferrari Testarossa can go at 180 mph. Thanks to a five-speed manual transmission, it can also go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

3. 2004 Bentley Continental GT

Next up on Dr. Dre's car collection is a $149,990 2004 Bentley Continental GT. Boasting of a sleek design that stands out on the streets, it's easy to see why the seven-time Grammy Award winner loves taking this one for a spin. Moreover, not a lot of cars can match the 2004 Bentley Continental GT in terms of performance.

Getting its power from a 6.75-liter Turbocharged W12 engine, it produces 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The 2004 Bentley Continental GT also has no problems with going fast, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 190 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

2. Custom Cadillac Escalade

Considered to be an icon of luxury that offers premium features and the utmost comfort, the Custom Cadillac Escalade is truly fit for a Hollywood icon like Dr. Dre. Featuring a spacious interior combined with modern technology built in the car, the Cadillac Escalade is a highly coveted SUV in the market. Dr. Dre's Custom Cadillac Escalade has a value of around $230,000.

Built in with a 6.2-liter Naturally Aspirated V8 engine, it produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It can reach a top speed of 145 mph. It can also go from standstill to 60 mph in just a hairline below six seconds thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission.

1. 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

The most expensive car in Dr. Dre's car collection is the 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is priced at $553,000. This convertible is truly a thing of beauty that deserves a special place in the seven-time Grammy Award winner's garage.

Designed with a 6.7-liter Twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it produces 453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. It's also capable of going fast with a top speed of 155 mph. In addition to this, in terms of acceleration, the 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease at only a little over five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dr. Dre's incredible $1.2 million car collection.