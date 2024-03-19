Dr. Dre has come a long way from his roots in Compton. Today, he was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
The event was MC'd by Big Boy and had guest speakers Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Iovine, the official Walk of Fame website says.
About Dr. Dre's Walk of Fame star
As if the man needs an introduction, Dre has been a rap and music production staple for decades.
“Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture,” Ana Martine, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said. “As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame.”
She added, “Dr. Dre's star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music. What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre's star is that it will be next to the star of his long-time friend Snoop Dogg!”
Dre's career
The rapper has been through a lot of transition in terms of groups and projects.
He started as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru and then co-founded N.W.A. From there, he created a solo career for himself in 1992 with the release of The Chronic, which the RIAA has certified the album triple platinum. It also reached the top 10 on Billboard 200 and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.
From there, he launched Aftermath Entertainment in 1996. This ignited the careers of all-star rappers, such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
Beats Electronics was established by Dre and Jimmy Iovine in 2006, and Beats Music was later launched. Apple acquired both in 2014. You may have seen the HBO documentary on Dre and Iovine called The Defiant Ones, which showed the collaboration between the two.
Beyond all of his success, he's charitable. The rap star donated $10 million to Compton High School for a new performing arts center that broke ground in 2022, called Adre “Dr. Dre” Young Performing Arts Center.
The honor of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and having his star is well-deserved. Plus, being next to Snoop Dogg is icing on the cake.
You can find Dr. Dre's star at 6840 Hollywood Blvd, in front of Jimmy Kimmel Studios.