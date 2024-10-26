Emilia Clarke has an amazing car collection. Clarke is a well-respected actress, especially after skyrocketing to fame for her role in the hit TV series Game of Thrones. For her performance, Clarke would go on to become a four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress. She also played a major role in the MCU short series Secret Invasion.

Given Clarke's success on television, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Emilia Clarke's amazing $808K car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Clarke has a net worth of around $20 million. With plenty of extra cash, the Game of Thrones star decided to invest in a few cars for her daily use, as per sources.

4. BMW 5-Series

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Clarke's collection is a BMW 5-Series, which is priced for around $52,000. However, the BMW 5-Series isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most respected sedans in the market, especially after it was awarded the World Car of the Year in 2017. It's certainly a world-class car fit for the four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress.

The BMW 5-Series is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it's capable of reaching a full speed of 130 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In just exactly six seconds, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

Although it's the cheapest car in Clarke's garage, the BMW 5-Series is certainly a world-class car that offers comfortable rides for the Game of Thrones actress.

3. Audi A6

For more photos, click here

While the BMW 5-Series has its place, Clarke does commonly use another car in the form of the Audi A6. The Audi A6 made the Me Before You star shell out $70,000. This sedan has become a staple in Clarke's daily routine as she's often spotted taking this one for a spin from running errands or going to shooting sets.

The Audi A6 sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it takes less than seven seconds for this premium sedan to go from 0 to 60 mph. When it comes to speed, the Audi A6 is capable of peaking at 155 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in Clarke's garage.

Given the features of the Audi A6, it isn't surprising that the Terminator Genisys actress enjoys driving this one.

2. Audi A8

For more photos, click here

Aside from the Audi A6, the Game of Thrones star also owns an Audi A8. The Audi A8 is a top-of-the-line sedan that puts a premium on design and comfort without sacrificing its performance on the road. As a result, the Audi A8 is also one of the vehicles that's commonly found in the garages of Hollywood celebrities. For this luxury sedan, Clarke spent about $86,000.

The Audi A8 derives its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Audi A8 is also capable of going as fast as 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Furthermore, an eight-speed automatic transmission assists it in easily accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in exactly five seconds. With the features of the Audi A8, it's easy to see why Clarke joined fellow Hollywood celebrities in purchasing this top-of-the-line sedan.

1. Aston Martin DB9 Convertible

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for $600,000, the Aston Martin DB9 Convertible is easily the most expensive car in Clarke's collection. Unlike the rest of Clarke's prized possessions, the DB9 is the only convertible in her collection. Furthermore, this super car easily stands out just based on performance and design.

The DB9 sources its power from a 6.0-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 540 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, this work of art can go from a standstill to 60 mph in a little over 4½ seconds. On the other hand, a six-speed automatic transmission helps it go full speed up to 183 mph, making it the fastest car in Clarke's collection.

The DB9 is easily a masterpiece on the streets. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the market.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emilia Clarke's amazing $808K car collection.