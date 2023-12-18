James Harden is one of the richest players in the NBA and has the car collection to back it up. Let's look at James Harden's car collection.

James Harden is a star point guard in the NBA and has a car collection to match. However, Harden has had his fair share of controversies off the court in the past few years.

He made his way out of Houston when he wasn't getting along with the front office. He joined forces with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, but that trio didn't work either. Then he joined Joel Embiid in Philadelphia and finally seemed happy with his team.

That lasted for a couple of years until a misunderstanding with Daryl Morey caused him to request another trade. It seemed like the partnership with the 76ers would end badly, but the Clippers acquired him in a deal.

He now takes his talents to Los Angeles, a city that can support his lavish lifestyle. Harden has a penchant for partying and having a good time on his off days, and his luxurious lifestyle extends to his garage. Harden owns a $2 million car collection.

James Harden is one of the world's richest athletes. Harden has a net worth of approximately $165 million, which is more than enough to have one of the league's best car collections. His customized Chevrolet Camaro SS, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Range Rover Autobiography, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class make up his luxurious collection. Let's look at James Harden's car collection.

1. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Harden's customized Wraith has a two-tone red-and-black paint job. The customization came during his time with the Houston Rockets, as the car closely resembles their color scheme. The car's design was for James, with a leather interior and custom wood panel.

The Wraith costs $345,000 to buy new. It has a 6.6-liter V12 engine, 624 horsepower, and goes 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

2. 2016 Bentley Bentayga

For more photos, check out this review.

Harden's Bentley may not be as flashy as his Wraith, but he loves it just the same. His love for the vehicle comes from the brand's effort to handcraft the seats for his comfort.

The car has a glossy white interior paint and 22-inch alloy wheels. Bentley ensured that the SUV didn't resemble any other vehicle in their brand. This was all due to the customization of Harden.

The base model of the vehicle costs $180,000, but the price Harden paid for his custom model is undetermined. It has a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine with 405 horsepower and goes 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

3. Range Rover Autobiography

For more photos, go to this review.

A Range Rover is a staple of any luxury car collection. However, like the rest of his vehicles, Harden opted for the customized model.

Harden's Rover has rain-sensing wipers, bi-xenon automatic headlights, and privacy glasses. It also comes in Harden's preferred black-and-red color scheme.

The Autobiography has off-road and on-road capabilities. It has a 4.4-liter V8 engine and reaches 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

4. Mercedes-Benz S Class

For a breakdown of the S-Class models over the years, check out this review.

Harden has a sleek Mercedes in his collection with its all-white exterior and interior. Harden's version even has whitewall tires to complete the look. You can say what you like about the collection, but James Harden's cars are uniquely made for him.

The Mercedes has a 6.0-liter V12 engine with 362 horsepower. The car reaches a top speed of 130 mph.

5. 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Platinum Group (@platinum_group)

Harden changed the yellow body paint on his Camaro SS to a satin black paint. This was the only customization that Harden made to his favorite sports car. The car's price is $37,500, but as noted, it is Harden's most prized possession.

The fifth-generation vehicle has a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 400 horsepower. It has a 165-mph top speed and goes 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.