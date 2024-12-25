Kayla Harrison has a surprising car collection. Harrison was a popular judo athlete in the past, having represented the United States on the international stage, the last of which she answered the call of national duty at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Summer Games.

She is a two time Olympic gold medalist to go along with several World Judo championships and a pair of gold medals at the Pan American Games. She is the first American to bring home a gold medal in judo.

After a decorated Olympic career, Harrison transitioned into the MMA, as she competes in the Women's Bantamweight division of the UFC. In the MMA, she currently posts a dominant 18-1 win-loss record after Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira in October at UFC 307.

Given Harrison's accomplishments in the fighting scene, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kayla Harrison's surprising $128K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Harrison has a net worth of around $1.5 million. Thanks to a decorated Olympics career, Harrison has also earned a few endorsement deals, including partnerships with brands such as Celsius Energy, Fuji Sports, and Hatashita Sports. But aside from lucrative endorsement deals, Harrison also earns solid paychecks from her blockbuster fights in the UFC.

As a result, this has allowed the two-time Olympic gold medalist to live a lavish lifestyle. But unlike her UFC counterparts, Harrison's garage isn't as stacked. In fact, the UFC fighter only owns a pair of cars. However, both are certainly heavy-duty vehicles that are worth taking a gander at.

2. Ford F-150

The cheapest vehicle in Harrison's car collection is a Ford F-150, which is valued at around $40,000. While it's the cheapest car in the two-time Olympic medalist's garage, it's safe to say that a lot of car enthusiasts will agree that the F-150 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's also one of the best pickup trucks in the market today.

The F-150 is a true beast on the road, making it a premium pickup truck. It certainly entices buyers like Harrison thanks to its enormous cargo space ideal for transporting bulky items.

However, the main attraction of the F-150 is its off-roading features that give it the ability to pass over some of the most difficult terrain. As a result, the F-150 should come in handy when Harrison wants to engage in long road trips that may face uncertain conditions.

The F-150 derives its power from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line pickup truck can go as fast as 120 mph. On the other hand, the F-150 can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds.

Despite being the cheapest car in Harrison's collection, it's safe to say that the Ford F-150 is arguably the most versatile vehicle in her garage.

1. Cadillac Escalade

The most expensive car in Harrison's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the UFC Fighter shell out around $88,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior.

As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's rampant in the garage of big-time Hollywood A-listers. Given that the Escalade is a popular vehicle among celebrities, it isn't surprising that Harrison joined the bandwagon.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings thanks to its enormous leg room.

Built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little less than seven seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

While this SUV does come at a hefty cost, the Escalade is as practical as it gets. It provides the practicalities of an SUV in luxurious fashion. As a result, the World Judo Champion just had to get one for herself.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kayla Harrison's surprising $128K car collection.