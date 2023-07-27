Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player of all time when it comes to soccer. Under his belt, Messi has 10 La Liga championships, seven Copa del Rey championships, and four UEFA Champions League trophies. Furthermore, he also helped Argentina rule the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Just recently, Messi made headlines after deciding to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. Given Messi's top caliber status in the world of soccer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, this article features Lionel Messi's $39.7 million car collection.

Messi has nine luxurious cars to his collection. Given his status as the top soccer player in the world, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has a bevy list of sports cars to his name. However, given that he's also a husband and a father of three children, it isn't surprising that he also owns some lavish SUVs that can transport his family.

1. Mini Cooper

Priced at $19,733, despite being the cheapest car in Messi's collection, its style and performance make it worthy of being part of the soccer legend's collection. Although small in size, Messi should have no problems driving around the city. In addition to this, the car is also electric, which is better for the environment.

2. Lexus RX 450h

Given that Messi has a family of five, it's only practical that he owns a neatly designed SUV like the Lexus RX 450h, which costs $46,800. Although it has received polarizing reviews, it is probably useful for Messi to travel with the entire family.

3. Audi Q7

Messi spent a lot of meaningful years with FC Barcelona. One of the team's major sponsors is German auto company Audi. As a result, it isn't surprising that Messi has a trio of Audi vehicles. In fact, he owns an Audi Q7, which is also another handy and luxurious SUV that should help Messi make more fond family memories. The Audi Q7 is valued at $54,590.

4. Audi A7

Aside from the Audi Q7, Messi also owns an Audi A7, which costs a bit more at $69,200. The Audi A7 combines the design of a sedan and a hint of a sports car. Nevertheless, the A7 should help Messi make it easier to drive around the city.

5. Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover sport is a beauty inside and out. As a result, it isn't surprising that a world-class soccer star like Messi owns one in his collection. Coming in at $69,500, it's probably one of his favorite SUVs to drive.

6. Cadillac Escalade

Although it is the second most expensive SUV in Messi's car collection at $75,195, the eight-seater SUV sure comes in handy for family outings. With great size, the vehicle should offer a roomy interior for Messi's family to travel comfortably.

7. Audi RS6

If two Audis aren't enough, Messi does have a third. The Audi RS6 combines excellent city driving performance with a little more speed while having a sleek design to match. Although smaller than Messi's SUVs, the RS6 should still be able to give Messi's family a comfortable ride for long trips. The RS6 is also Messi's most expensive Audi at $108,000.

8. Ferrari F430 Spider

Although SUVs are practical, if one has plenty of money to spare like Messi, getting a dream car like a Ferrari is a temptation that's hard to resist. As a result, Messi picked up a Ferrari F430 Spider, which cost the 10-time La Liga champion $164,490.

9. Range Rover Vogue

While Messi is a fan of Audis, he is also a fan of Range Rovers. As a result, the FIFA World Cup champion also has a second one in the form of a Range Rover Vogue. For this particular model, he shelled out $200,000. Given that it is a luxurious SUV, Messi should be able to utilize it in the city and in rough terrain.

10. Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale

Valued at $242,100, the Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale is easily one of Messi's most eye-catching cars. Powered by a 4.7L V8 engine and lightweight properties to match, the soccer champion should have no problems with speed. Furthermore, the car also got some sleek looks to match.

11. Mercedes SLS AMG

Given that Messi seems to be a big fan of sports cars, it isn't surprising that he has a Mercedes in his garage. In fact, it is a Mercedes SLS AMG. Equipped with a 563 bhp V8 engine, the Mercedes SLS AMG has all the tools to stand out in the streets in terms of speed and style. It's also one of Messi's most expensive cars at $642,490.

12. Pagani Zonda Tricolore

Speaking of sports cars, Messi didn't fail to add another gem in his collection with the Pagani Zonda Tricolore. Costing him $2 million, the Pagani Zonda is built with a 7.3L V12 engine, which should give Messi the chance to drive with style.

13. Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

Considered to be Messi's most expensive car, the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti is worth $36 million. The football star managed to pick up the luxurious vehicle from an auction. Equipped with a 4.0L V12 engine, the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti can go as fast as 300 kmph. It's easy to tell why it was considered the “prancing horse of 1957.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lionel Messi's $39.7 million car collection.