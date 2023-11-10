Michael Jordan is not only the greatest NBA player of all time, Jordan might have the best car collection of all time as well.

Michael Jordan has been long regarded as the GOAT of basketball. He is a six-time NBA champion, a six-time Finals MVP, a five-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Good thing the Chicago Bulls never traded Jordan.

Given Jordan's legacy in basketball, have you ever wondered what cars does His Airness own? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Jordan's incredible $8.3 million car collection.

Given that Jordan is the first billionaire athlete, it isn't surprising that he has some spare cash to splurge on some of the most expensive cars in the planet. Furthermore, with Jordan also owning a private jet, Jordan doesn't really need family cars to travel to places his family. As a result, this allows him to store some sports cars and luxurious SUVs in his dream garage.

15. 1984 Chevrolet Corvette C4







Given that Jordan was an endorser for Chevrolet, it isn't surprising that the brand gifted him a super car fit for an elite athlete like His Airness in the form of the 1984 Chevrolet Corvette C4. The vehicle is currently valued at $11,550.

14. 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser J80







Speaking of luxurious SUVs, Jordan does own a $27,586 Toyota Land Cruiser. The 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser J80 is no slouch as it is powered by a 4.0L Inline-6 engine and runs on a four-wheel drive system, which allows it to cover even the roughest terrain.

13. 2006 Cadillac XLR-V







A top athlete looks good driving in a convertible and more so if the convertible is a Cadillac. The 2006 Cadillac XLR-V is currently valued at $100,000 and can reach a top speed of 155 MPH.

12. 1996 Mercedes-Benz W140 S600 Coupé







The 1996 Mercedes-Benz W140 S600 Coupé is certainly one of Jordan's treasures. In fact, it was even featured in The Last Dance documentary. Moreover, the $133,300 custom Mercedes can go from 0 to 62 mph in just a little over 6 seconds.

11. 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Volante







There's no question that the 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Volante belongs in Jordan's garage with its sleek design and fine performance. The $153,000 Aston Martin car boasts a six-gear manual transmission that allows it to reach a top speed of 167 MPH.

10. 2005 Bentley Continental GT





Priced at $159,900, the 2005 Bentley Continental GT certainly has a place in Jordan's collection. It possesses a six-gear automatic transmission and can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.

9. 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet ‘SlantNose’







Given Jordan's love for luxury cars, it isn't surprising that he has a $170,000 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet “SlantNose” in his garage. The design of this fine vehicle actually played a role in forming the Nike Air Jordan VI.

8. Aston Martin DB9 Volante







Equipped with a 6.0L V12 engine, the $213,250 Aston Martin DB9 Volante is a sports car fit for a superstar like MJ. It can reach a maximum speed of 186 MPH and go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

7. 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello







A Ferrari is often a sports car that combines luxury, design and performance. As a result, there's no question that Jordan deserves to drive the $215,34 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello and look good while doing it.

6. 1992 Ferrari 512TR







A single Ferrari isn't enough for His Airness. In fact, he has another one in the form of the 1992 Ferrari 512TR. Priced at $238,600, the 1992 Ferrari 512TR is powered by a 4.9L V12 engine, allowing it to go full throttle with a speed of 195 MPH.

5. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano







Mark the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano as another Ferrari in MJ's collection. With a top speed of 208 MPH, the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is absolutely built for speed. But combine that with its sleek design, it is easily a dream car for many. Not for Jordan, however, who could easily shell out the $310,543 for this car.

4. Ferrari 488 Pista Spider







Not one, but four Ferraris can be found in Jordan's dream garage. The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is easily the most expensive among all the Ferraris at $350,000. Furthermore, like the others, the luxury sports car can go fast. Engineered with a 3.9L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it can reach a maximum speed of 211 MPH.

3. 2007 Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 Edition







Easily in the top three when it comes to the most expensive cars in Jordan's collection, the 2007 Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 Edition is definitely up there, being valued at $480,000 in the retail market. With a five-speed automatic transmission, the sports car should allow Jordan to get to his destinations on time and with style.

2. 2010 Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir







Not a lot of sports cars can top the 2010 Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, in terms of price, speed and design. With a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.48 seconds. Furthermore, the luxury sports car should also have no problems reaching a top speed of 253 MPH. Valued at EUR 1.34 million, that converts to about $1.43 million.

1. 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster







The 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster is not only the latest addition to Jordan's car collection, but it is also the most expensive. The luxury sports car tops the list with a retail price of at least $3.5 million. Powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, Jordan should have no problems going fast with the vehicle's ability to reach 300 MPH.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Jordan's incredible $8.3 million car collection.