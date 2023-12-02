Paul George is an All-Star forward for the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's a chance to check out George's terrific car collection.

Paul George is one of the most elite forwards in the NBA today. He is an eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA team player, and a four-time All-Defensive selection. Currently, the eight-time All-Star is facing an insurmountable task in helping the Los Angeles Clippers win their first-ever franchise NBA championship. With the arrival of James Harden following a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, George will have All-Star teammates Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard to rely on as they attempt to finally win the long-awaited title for the franchise.

Given that George is one of the best NBA players today, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a superstar like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Paul George's incredible $394 car collection.

George is an elite NBA star who was once considered the face of the Indiana Pacers. Since then, he has played for various NBA teams before landing with the Clippers in forming a dynamic duo with Leonard. Although the Clippers have yet to win a NBA championship, the team has been a playoff fixture since the duo teamed up in Los Angeles.

As one of the best NBA players in the league, there's no question that George has also raked in huge paychecks from his ongoing playing career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, George has a net worth of around $90 million.

With plenty of money to spare, it isn't surprising that the eight-time All-Star decided to splurge on a few luxury cars. George currently has a pair of SUVs and a premium sports car in his garage.

3. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

Starting off this list is George's Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. Given that the eight-time All-Star served as an ambassador for Jeep, it isn't surprising that George also has one parked in his garage in George's mansion in Los Angeles. In fact, George hasn't been shy about showing his $37,445 SUV on social media.

Mom, dad please take care of my baby while I'm gone! @Jeep pic.twitter.com/ERAamq72ID — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) July 31, 2016

Built in with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, the luxury SUV possesses 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with a six-speed manual transmission, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon can also go as fast as 110 mph.

It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under seven seconds. George should also have no problems traveling with this one on long road trips, especially the ones that will require going through the most unforgiving terrains, due to the SUV's offroad capabilities.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

The Land Rover Range Rover is certainly a special vehicle for George. Besides, the eight-time All-Star acquired the luxury SUV as a gift for his then-fiancée and now wife Daniela Rajic back in 2018 to celebrate Mother's Day. For the purchase, the Clippers forward probably shelled out around $93,350.

The luxury SUV contains a roomy interior, which should provide comfortable drives for the George household. Powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine, the Land Rover Range Rover has 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the premium car can also reach a maximum speed of 130 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds.

Given the features of the Land Rover Range Rover, it's easy to tell why Rajic considered the premium SUV as the “greatest gift of all.” However, we all know that she was referring not only to the car's eye-catching features but also George's wholesome intention to make life a lot easier for his wife. Nevertheless, the Land Rover Range Rover surely deserves a special place in George's garage.

1. Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

2014 was a rough year for George. Coming off a solid season, George suffered a broken leg during a Team USA scrimmage, which ultimately sidelined the 6-foot-8 forward.

But despite the gruesome injury, George found solace during his recovery period by picking up the coveted Ferrari 458 Italia Spider. Besides, a Ferrari can easily lighten up the mood for just about anybody.

Despite being sold in the market for $264,553, it seemed like the car was worth it enough to help George smile a bit amidst a major career-threatening injury. Equipped with a 4.5-liter V8 engine, the Ferrari 458 Italia Spider possesses 562 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

With a seven-speed automatic transmission, the Ferrari 458 Italia Spider can go faster than most sports cars in the market. In fact, in terms of speed, the premium sports car can peak at 202 mph. Moreover, it also has no problems in accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Paul George's incredible $394K car collection.