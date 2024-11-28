Pete Rose was one of the most iconic baseball stars in MLB history. Sadly, Rose passed away in September 2024. But before his death, Rose built an amazing car collection.

Although he wasn't eligible to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Rose earned several accolades in the MLB, including three World Series Championships, a World Series MVP, one NL MVP, 17 All-Star appearances, two Gold Glove Awards, an NL Rookie of the Year, and a Silver Slugger Award.

Given Rose's accomplishments, did you ever wonder what the polarizing baseball star drove? Well, wonder no more. Here is Pete Rose's amazing $467K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rose had a net worth of around $3 million at the time of his death. Given Rose's accomplishments in the MLB, it wasn't surprising to see the three-time World Series Champion treat himself with some vintage cars and an iconic luxurious Rolls-Royce, based on sources.

4. 1975 AMC Pacer X Levi’s Edition

The 1975 AMC Pacer X Levi’s Edition was the cheapest car in Pete Rose's car collection, as it's priced at around $3,638, according to online outlets. Although it was the cheapest car in Rose's garage, the Pacer X Levi’s Edition held fond memories for him, given that this was the very same car gifted to the 1975 World Series MVP after a masterful performance in the fall classic.

The Pacer X Levi’s Edition was a stylish and compact coupe back in the day. With aerodynamic properties and controlled noise levels in the interior, it's easy to see why the three-time World Series Champion was thrilled to receive this vintage piece back in the day. It was also the oldest car in Rose's car collection.

Powered by a 3.8-liter Inline-6 engine, the Pacer X Levi’s Edition produces 110 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. The Pacer X Levi’s Edition has a three-speed automatic transmission, and it can go full speed at 101 mph. Moreover, it takes 14½ seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

3. 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

The first Rolls-Royce in this list is Rose's 1978 Silver Shadow. It's also the third-oldest car in Rose's car collection.

Back in the day, the Silver Shadow was one of the most coveted luxury vehicles in the market. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 17-time MLB All-Star loved taking it for a spin once in a while. For the Silver Shadow, the former Cincinnati Reds star paid around $20,200.

The Silver Shadow features a sharp exterior oozing with class, which was fit for a baseball star like Rose. In addition to this, there are also other amenities to enjoy, including a firm front suspension system, a 3,050 mm long wheelbase, and four-wheel disc brakes for safety purposes.

Built with a Turbo Hydromatic 350 V8 engine, the Silver Shadow produces 200 horsepower. With a three-speed automatic transmission, this old-school car can go as fast as 118 mph. Furthermore, the Silver Shadow requires exactly 11 seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

2. 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo

Given that Rose was a fan of vintage cars, the 1973 NL MVP also had a 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo parked in his car collection. The 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo retails at an average price of $143,034, according sources. The Porsche 930 Turbo was a fine super car during its time. In fact, this very same car that Rose drove reportedly enjoyed a variety of owners.

In terms of features, the Porsche 930 Turbo possesses a sporty look that never goes out of style. While the Porsche 930 Turbo was a hit in terms of its design, staying true to the brand, it also doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance.

The Porsche 930 Turbo derives its power from a Flat 6 engine, according to sources. This allows it to produce 245 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque. The Porsche 930 Turbo can go as fast as 155 mph, and it has a four-speed manual transmission.

1. Rolls-Royce Wraith

While Rose had a taste for old-school cars, the three-time World Series Champion made an exception by making room for the Rolls-Royce Wraith, which was the newest car in his collection. Considered as an icon of luxury and class, the Wraith made the former MLB star take out $300,000 from his pockets. It was also the second Rolls-Royce car in his car collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Pete Rose's amazing $467K car collection.