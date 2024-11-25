Reese Witherspoon is a well-known actress who has appeared in the movies in memorable roles. She is also an Oscar Award-winning actress. Given Witherspoon's accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a Hollywood A-lister like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Reese Witherspoon's insane $686K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Witherspoon has a net worth of around $400 million. With a successful career as an actress and producer, Witherspoon stacked her garage with some top-of-the-line SUVs and other luxurious cars, as per sources.

9. GMC Yukon Hybrid

The cheapest car in Witherspoon's collection is a GMC Yukon Hybrid, which retails for around $54,145 in the market. The Yukon Hybrid sources its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 379 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque.

With a four-speed automatic transmission, this full-sized SUV can speed up to 157 mph. It can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds.

8. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Next up on this list is a luxury sedan in the form of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For this top-of-the-line sedan, the Legally Blonde star shelled out around $54,950. The E-Class relies on a 2.0-liter turbo Inline-4 engine, producing 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.

It only requires a little longer than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, it can reach a top speed of 130 mph, and it has a nine-speed automatic transmission.

7. Land Rover Discovery

A SUV that stands out, Witherspoon also owns a Land Rover Discovery. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Hot Pursuit star paid around $58,400. The Discovery derives its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. It produces 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Built with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Discovery can peak at 125 mph. Moreover, it only takes less than seven seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

6. Mercedes-Benz GL350

Another SUV in Witherspoon's collection is a Mercedes-Benz GL350, which cost her $60,950. The GL350 produces 210 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. It takes only nine seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, it can go as fast as 136 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

5. Porsche Cayenne

Speaking of SUVs, Witherspoon also owns a Porsche Cayenne, which is priced in the market at $72,700. The Cayenne can attain a top speed of 152 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is built with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, producing 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It needs less than six seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph.

4. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

The second Land Rover in Witherspoon's garage is a Land Rover Range Rover Sport. For this one, the Wild producer took out $77,250 from her pockets. With a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 powertrain, the Range Rover Sport produces 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque.

With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Sport can go full speed at 176 mph. It only needs 7.6 seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Toyota Land Cruiser

Witherspoon is a huge fan of luxury SUVs. As a result, it isn't surprising that she also owns an $85,665 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser gets its power from a 5.7-liter V8 engine. It produces 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque.

Designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Land Cruiser can drive up to 142 mph. In 6.6 seconds, the Land Cruiser can go from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

2. Porsche Panamera

While Witherspoon is a fan of SUVs, the Walk the Line actress just couldn't resist not getting a Porsche Panamera, which is valued in the market for $93,400. The Panamera can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

Furthermore, it has no problems with speed, capable of going 168 mph. With a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, it produces 325 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque.

1. BMW Alpina B7

Sold in the market for $128,100, the priciest car in Witherspoon's collection is a BMW Alpina B7. It is a luxurious sedan that's equipped with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 540 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Alpina B7 can reach a top speed of 194 mph. It only requires 4.3 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Reese Witherspoon's insane $686K car collection.