Robert Downey Jr. is a Hollywood A-lister, who broke out thanks to his iconic role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also an Oscar Award-winning actor. Given RDJ's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Robert Downey Jr.'s insane $13.5 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Downey Jr. has a net worth of around $300 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising to see RDJ splurge on some beautiful cars, as per sources.

19. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

The cheapest car in Downey's car collection is a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, which the Iron Man star shelled out $3,720 for. The Mustang Boss 302 can reach a top speed of 129 mph.

18. 1974 BMW 3.0CS

Next up in this list is RDJ's 1974 BMW 3.0CS. Sold in the market for $11,000, the BMW 3.0CS can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds.

17. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Restomod

Another vintage car in Downey's car collection is the 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Restomod, which retails for an average price of $32,495. RDJ customized his Corvette Stingray Restomod into a more eco-friendly vehicle.

16. Porsche 993

RDJ also has the keys to a rare car in the form of the $68,000 Porsche 993. The Porsche 993 produces 282 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.8-liter Flat-6 engine.

15. Fisker Karma

The Iron Man star also has a futuristic car in the Fisker Karma, which made him shell out $85,700. It's a hybrid plugin sedan that's quite advanced for its time.

14. Mercedes-Benz S550

A classy car for a classy actor, the Mercedes-Benz S550 easily fits well with RDJ's fame and personality. It cost him around $97,500.

13. 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE

The second Mercedes in RDJ's garage is a $100,000 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE. This vintage beauty was originally owned by the mother of the Sherlock Holmes star.

12. Nissan GT-R

RDJ loves collecting cars. As a result, he also owns the much-coveted Nissan GT-R, which made him pay around $115,000.

11. Mercedes-Benz SL550 Convertible

The third Mercedes in RDJ's garage is a $121,095 Mercedes-Benz SL550 Convertible. It's the perfect ride for any Hollywood star who wants to enjoy some fresh air with style.

10. Audi R8

Speaking of super cars, RDJ also owns an Audi R8, which is priced for around $125,000. RDJ is a brand ambassador of Audi and could even be seen driving one as Tony Stark.

9. 1966 Buick Riviera

Another vintage vehicle in Downey's car collection is the 1966 Buick Riviera, which made the Avengers star pay around $150,000. The Riviera relies on a First-Gen LS-Series Hybrid powertrain.

8. 1985 Chevrolet El Camino

When it comes to vintage cars, RDJ's 1985 Chevrolet El Camino has to be one of the best. The $175,000 1985 Chevrolet El Camino produces 310 horsepower thanks to a 2.7-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine.

7. Ferrari California T

Everyone dreams of owning a Ferrari. Count RDJ as one of them. In fact, he took out $198,973 to get the keys to a Ferrari California T, which is a masterpiece.

6. 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup Truck

The old-school cars don't end with RDJ. In fact, he even managed to own a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup Truck. For this old-school vehicle, the Oppenheimer actor shelled out around $200,000.

5. 1972 Volkswagen Bus

A car that's relatively the same age as the 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup Truck is the 1972 Volkswagen Bus. Despite being an old car, RDJ reportedly had this converted into an electric vehicle.

4. Bentley Continental GT

One of the highlights of Downey's car collection has to be the Bentley Continental GT, which costs around $202,500. The Continental GT can go as fast as 198 mph.

3. Mercedes-Benz Pagoda

When it comes to class and elegance, the Mercedes-Benz Pagoda is hard to beat. The $300,000 Pagoda never goes out of style.

2. Audi e-tron GT concept

As an ambassador of Audi, RDJ is able to get his hands on the much-coveted Audi e-tron GT concept, which sells for $2.5 million. The Avengers star himself even revealed this super electric car at an auto show.

1. Acura NSX Concept

The most expensive car in Downey's collection is an Acura NSX Concept, which is valued at a whopping $9 million. It was originally a prop for the Avengers film. However, it seems that RDJ liked it so much, he just had to get it for his garage. It has a top speed of 162 mph, and it has a four-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Robert Downey Jr.'s insane $13.5 million car collection.